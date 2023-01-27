Deals
Print your photos at home with this portable printer, now 20% off
The Liene 4×6” Photo Printer is the perfect solution for anyone looking to print high-quality, full-color photos right from their smartphone.
Are you tired of making the trek to your local CVS or Walgreens just to print a photo from your smartphone?
Well, say goodbye to those extra errands and hello to the convenience of a photo printer.
With a simple and easy-to-use device, you can print any picture you want in just minutes from the comfort of your home.
Don’t waste more time or energy on those unnecessary trips; take advantage of this one-day sale and get this Liene 4×6” Wi-Fi Photo Printer for $115 instead and call it a day.
This printer typically sells for $160, but clipping the on-site 10% on-site coupon and using promo code 9466DAJ8 drops the price by 20%.
Remember, this is a one-day sale. The offer expires on January 27 at midnight, so you get one chance to capitalize on it.
Amazon shoppers love the convenience this printer offers
For a complete rundown of features, be sure to check out the product page here. But judging from the reviews, you’re getting a solid product here. Here’s how one reviewer puts it:
Everything about this purchase is wonderful. Fast shipping. Well packaged. Easy to follow instructions. Simple to use. And wow!!! The photo quality is phenomenal!!!! I bought this to start scrap booking and I almost cried when the first photo came out 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Great product that produces life long memories.
Sure, that’s one review, but the rest share the same sentiment as the one above. But do yourself a favor and check out the rest of the reviews to ease any concerns you may have.
Sure, $115 is a hefty out-of-pocket expense, but this is the best deal in town now compared to other similar photo printers.
And again, use promo code 9466DAJ8 and clip the 10% on-site coupon to see your discount on this one-day sale.
- Compatible with all your favorite devices, including iPhones, Androids, and PCs
- Prints vibrant and long-lasting prints are resistant to water, scratches, fingerprints and fading
- Built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, printing your memories is as easy as connecting your device to the printer's independent hotspot.
