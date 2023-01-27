Print your photos at home with this portable printer, now 20% off

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Are you tired of making the trek to your local CVS or Walgreens just to print a photo from your smartphone?

Well, say goodbye to those extra errands and hello to the convenience of a photo printer.

With a simple and easy-to-use device, you can print any picture you want in just minutes from the comfort of your home.

Don’t waste more time or energy on those unnecessary trips; take advantage of this one-day sale and get this Liene 4×6” Wi-Fi Photo Printer for $115 instead and call it a day.

$115 with code: 9466DAJ8 Liene 4x6" Photo Printer 4.5 $159.99 See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This printer typically sells for $160, but clipping the on-site 10% on-site coupon and using promo code 9466DAJ8 drops the price by 20%.

Remember, this is a one-day sale. The offer expires on January 27 at midnight, so you get one chance to capitalize on it.

Amazon shoppers love the convenience this printer offers

For a complete rundown of features, be sure to check out the product page here. But judging from the reviews, you’re getting a solid product here. Here’s how one reviewer puts it:

Everything about this purchase is wonderful. Fast shipping. Well packaged. Easy to follow instructions. Simple to use. And wow!!! The photo quality is phenomenal!!!! I bought this to start scrap booking and I almost cried when the first photo came out 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Great product that produces life long memories.

Sure, that’s one review, but the rest share the same sentiment as the one above. But do yourself a favor and check out the rest of the reviews to ease any concerns you may have.

Sure, $115 is a hefty out-of-pocket expense, but this is the best deal in town now compared to other similar photo printers.

And again, use promo code 9466DAJ8 and clip the 10% on-site coupon to see your discount on this one-day sale.

$115 with code: 9466DAJ8 Liene 4x6" Photo Printer 4.5 $159.99 Why we like it: Compatible with all your favorite devices, including iPhones, Androids, and PCs

Prints vibrant and long-lasting prints are resistant to water, scratches, fingerprints and fading

Built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, printing your memories is as easy as connecting your device to the printer's independent hotspot. See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.