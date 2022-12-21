Get this Creality 3D Printer at a steep discount, now only $505

The Creality Ender3 S1 Plus 3D printer is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to take their 3D printing to the next level.

And right now, it’s on sale for a discounted price of $505, down from its regular price of $615.

With a large print size of 300x300x300mm, it is compatible with a variety of 1.75mm printing filaments such as PLA, TPU, PETG, and ABS.

This makes it great for various applications, including home decoration, toy making, anime handicrafts, education, and medical use.

Another Ender3 S1 Plus standout feature is its quick assembly process. With 96% of the printer body pre-installed, it only takes 6 steps to get it up and running.

Another standout feature of the Ender3 S1 Plus is the CR Touch automatic bed leveling device.

This self-developed technology uses 16 points to automatically level the bed, saving you the trouble of manual leveling.

The Ender3 S1 Plus also includes a 4.3-inch LCD with an interactive UI, allowing easy click-to-control functionality.

Overall, the Creality Ender3 S1 Plus 3D printer is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a reliable, easy-to-use, and feature-packed 3D printer.

And its sale price of $505, down from $615, is also a great value. With its large print size, quick assembly, automatic bed leveling, and interactive LCD, it has everything you need to take your 3D printing to the next level.

