Review: Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headset – premium sound at a hefty price

Master & Dynamic is a premium sound company known for its luxury headphones and earbuds. Now, the company has decided to enter the gaming world with the new MG20 wireless gaming headset.

The MG20 is definitely a premium headset, and it comes with a hefty price tag. Sitting at $449, Master & Dynamic built the MG20 headset with the most premium components. And that definitely shows in the price.

I was able to get my hands on the headset for review a couple of weeks ago. After giving in to the fact that I was eventually going to get some greasy fingerprints on the stunning design of this headset, I was finally able to start putting it through the gaming motions. So let’s see what the MG20 wireless gaming headset is all about.

It all starts with the box Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie As with any other new product, the fun really starts with the unboxing. And Master & Dynamic made sure to make the unboxing a nice experience with the MG20. The box itself is made out of really nice cardboard, similar to what an iPhone comes in.

I was initially met with the headset itself alongside the detachable microphone. The first time I picked up the MG20, I could instantly tell that the headset was built with only the best materials. Everything from the lightweight magnesium earcups to the lambskin leather earpads looks and feels absolutely amazing.

The headband is even coated in Alcantara fabric that’s generally found in luxury sports cars. The overall feel of the headset is second to no other gaming headset that I’ve ever tried before.

Underneath the headset in the box is the wireless USB dongle alongside a USB-C to 3.5mm cord for wired gameplay and a USB to USB-C cable for charging. The headset also comes with a very nice magnetic canvass bag for carrying your headset. The bag has an extra zipper container for all of its accessories.

As you would probably imagine, the premium build quality of the MG20 leads to a super comfortable experience. The headset is relatively lightweight, despite the quality components used to build it, and I haven’t noticed any kind of discomfort even after several hour gaming sessions.

This premium headset delivers premium sound

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Master & Dynamic, at its core, is a premium headphone company, and it carried over that audio excellence into the MG20. The headset features custom 50mm Beryllium drivers that deliver powerful sound without any kind of distortion whatsoever.

In games like Escape from Tarkov and Halo Infinite, the MG20 offers consistent, clear audio so I can always hear footsteps and gunshots accurately.

There’s also an onboard button on the headset that lets you turn on its 7.1 surround sound option for a more immersive sound experience. I didn’t find the surround sound particularly helpful for identifying where a sound is coming from. But, it definitely enhanced subtle sounds in games to create an ambiance that was missing before.

Where the MG20 headset really excels in the sound department is with music. I’ve been binging Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon pretty hard over the last couple of weeks, and the MG20 offers a super clean and crisp experience that highlights some of the sounds that you don’t hear with lesser quality speakers.

What kind of features does the MG20 headset offer? Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie As far as features go, the MG20 doesn’t really offer anything super special. It does offer a few different connection options. You can connect to a PS4, PS5, or PC wirelessly with the provided dongle or via Bluetooth to any compatible device. You can also go the wired route with the provided 3.5mm to USB-C cable.

It claims to have a 22-hour battery life, though it didn’t last quite that long in my experience. But the battery life was still plenty long. Especially considering you can play while it charges and it will charge to full in about 90 minutes.

The headset also comes with a detachable boom mic. I hopped in a Discord call with Josiah while we played a few games of Rocket League. He said it was one of the better-sounding mics that I’d used in a while.

While the mic probably doesn’t offer the same quality that you could find in a standalone microphone, like the Presonus Revelator that Joe tried out a couple of months ago, it offers clear enough sound to get the job done. There’s also an onboard microphone that you can use to chat whenever the boom mic is not attached.

There are a couple of features missing that I would have liked to see added in the MG20. To start, there’s no PC software available for adjusting the equalizer or installing firmware updates. Instead, you have to adjust settings and install updates through an app on your phone. It isn’t a huge deal, but a minor inconvenience when you’re trying to make sure your headset stays up-to-date.

Another missing feature is active noise canceling. I definitely would have liked to see Master & Dynamic offer ANC with the MG20, considering the premium price that the company is asking for the headset. It would be nice to be able to get that extra immersion in games by blocking out any outside noise.

Should you buy the MG20 headset?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

This is a tricky question to answer. The high price that the company is asking for this headset ultimately boils down to the high-quality components used. Everything from the magnesium and lambskin ear cups to the Beryllium drivers and Alcantara fabric contributed to the $449 price tag.

And the sound quality and comfort that the headset are second to no other gaming headset that I have tried in the past. But this is still a really expensive ask for a gaming headset, especially when other high-end gaming headsets tend to run a lot closer to the $300 mark.

Where I think this headset could fit perfectly is in a multi-use situation. One where you use it not only for gaming but for just everything else that you would use a pair of headphones for. Both the boom mic and the onboard mic are great for calls of any sort. And the headset itself offers amazing sound for music or movies or any other kind of media that you consume.

As a gaming headset only, I would only recommend this headset to those that are looking for the best sound and highest-quality components. But, if you’re looking for a versatile headset that you can use for gaming and just about anything else, then you can’t go wrong with the MG20 wireless gaming headset.

You can snag this headset directly from Master & Dynamic or if you prefer Amazon, it is available there as well.

