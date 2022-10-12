Prime Early Access: AirPods Pro 2 now at its lowest on Amazon

Sure, the AirPods Pro 2 were just launched a month ago, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from slapping a moderately healthy discount on them.

That’s right, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale gets the new AirPods Pro 2 down to $223.24. They typically sell for $249, so that’s 10% in savings. Hey, that’s better than nothing.

Verified Staff Pick Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) For a limited time, the AirPods Pro 2 is down to $223.24. The offer is valid through October 12. Rating $223 at Amazon On-Going Offer

The new AirPods Pro 2 features upgraded noise canceling and transparency modes thanks to the new H2 chipset.

There are also new touch controls on the stem that allow you to control volume and audio playback with swiping gestures. Additionally, they offer up to six hours of playback with ANC enabled on a single charge.

If this is checking off all the right boxes, do yourself a favor and jump on this deal. There’s no telling when Amazon decides to discount these again, so take advantage of this price while it’s here.

Deals Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple has built on what made the original AirPods Pro stand out with the new and improved AirPods Pro 2. Buy Now

NOTE: To get this price, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.