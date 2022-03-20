Review: Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor

Finding a good portable monitor at your price point can be difficult. The research that goes into finding one can be pretty time-consuming, but not to worry, this is exactly why you should consider checking out the Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor.

The Lepow C2S portable monitor is an excellent option for those seeking a small, lightweight, portable monitor.

This monitor works great for school projects, work on the go, and can even be used for gaming. The only downside is the dimness of its screen, which can be fixed with a quick software update.

Is the Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor right for you? Let’s weigh the pros and cons and see if this portable monitor is a good fit for your needs.

Here’s what we like about the Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor

For starters, the product is lightweight, weighing only 1.76 lbs (800 g). Dimensions wise, this portable monitor measures 14.56” x 8.89” x 0.27” (37 x 22.6 x 0.7 cm), making it easy to tote around.

Something I particularly like is that the device comes with a built-in adjustable stand. Other portable monitors don’t offer this, so it’s nice to see a company offer this right out of the box.

On the setup front, the C2S doesn’t require any software installation to use. The small monitor works well both in portrait and landscape mode. For the audiophiles out there, the monitor comes with an audio jack for wired headphones.

In terms of picture quality, the monitor features full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, which means you will have a nice clear image. And in my testing, I found this to be the case.

Wondering what the port situation looks like? The C2S features a USB C port, mini HDMI port, and mini DP port, making it a great option to connect to many different devices such as your phone, PC, laptop, and other gaming devices.

Here are some of the other things we like about the Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor

This monitor is moderately cheap compared to other models on the market.

Can be powered using your smartphone charger.

Simple to set up for use.

Can be used with a battery pack for complete portability.

Matte coated screen, meaning there will be minimal glare on the monitor screen while you work.

Can easily be set up as a duplicate monitor or second screen.

Overall, build quality is good and will last if taken care of.

Here’s what we didn’t like about this Lepow Portable Monitor

Doesn’t have a touch screen due to its minimal glare matte coating.

Display screen is dim but can be fixed with an outside software addition.

Speakers are quieter are not the best sound quality.

Is not recommended for professional color grading or digital artwork use.

Who Should Buy This Monitor?

When purchasing a portable monitor, it is essential to know precisely what you are looking for in a monitor, like what specs and features you will need in order to enjoy your new screen fully.

The Lepow C2S Portable Monitor is great for those looking for something lightweight and easily carried from place to place. A regular-sized monitor would be impossible to lug around when traveling or working on the go.

This monitor is a good option for those wishing to use it for school, work, or even some gaming as long as none of your projects rely too heavily on professional color grading.

This portable monitor is an excellent option for those on a budget and will still have a quality feel for this low price point.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I Need To Charge It With External Power While Using My Computer?

You do not need to charge the monitor with external power. Since the Lepow C2S monitor is portable, it can receive power through a USB connection to your laptop or another electronic device. However, if you are using an HDMI or mini DP, you will need to connect to an external power source.

Q: Do I Need To Install a Driver Before Use?

A driver does not need to be installed before using your Lepow portable monitor. Likewise, the monitor does not need any added installations to function and will simply need to be plugged in to turn on and begin functioning.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a high-quality portable monitor for less, then the Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor is your guy. What this device lacks in sound quality, it makes up for in portability, simplicity, and quality build.

The main drawback to this monitor is that it is not suitable for professional color grading or digital artwork use since the color gradient isn’t perfect. However, this device would be perfectly suitable for studying, working, or playing video games.

The Lepow C2S 15.4-inch portable monitor typically retails for $199.99 and can be purchased exclusively via Amazon.

