Review: Bob and Brad eye massager

An eye massager sounds strange, but these innovative devices are gaining popularity among the skincare and holistic care community.

Multiple functions allow users to improve blood flow around the eyes, leading to smoother skin and better eye lubrication. Additionally, users find that the device relieves ocular pain and tension headaches.

The Bob and Brad Eye Massager offers built-in heating, double-layered padding, and intuitive controls. Users can play pre-programmed music or connect it to their mobile device via Bluetooth. The only downsides are a lack of temperature control, noise level, and weight due to its many functions.

What Is an Eye Massager?

By now, you’re probably wondering, “What does an eye massager do?” It sounds like an odd contraption, but this innovative machine offers a multitude of benefits.

An eye massager is an electronic device worn on the head. It uses air pressure to stimulate different points around the eyes, improving blood circulation, lubrication, eye circles, eye bags, and wrinkles. These devices may also increase skin elasticity, though the FDA hasn’t approved these claims.

The Bob and Brad Eye Massager has multiple settings and does more than apply pressure to the acupuncture points around the eyes. It provides vibration, heat, and pressure. Users can utilize these modes all at once or cycle through them individually.

Here’s what we like about the Bob and Brad Eye Massager

Built-in heating pads – While some eye massagers offer only pressure, the Bob and Brad Eye Massager provides a soothing warming sensation via heating pads. Temperatures range from 104-107°F (40-41.67°C). Heat improves blood flow, potentially relieving pain and other symptoms.

– While some eye massagers offer only pressure, the Bob and Brad Eye Massager provides a soothing warming sensation via heating pads. Temperatures range from 104-107°F (40-41.67°C). Heat improves blood flow, potentially relieving pain and other symptoms. Double-layer design – The massage pad consists of two layers, making the device more comfortable to wear and improving the overall fit.

The massage pad consists of two layers, making the device more comfortable to wear and improving the overall fit. Compact – When not in use, you can fold the device for easy storage. It doesn’t take up much space, so it’s easy to keep in a bag, drawer, or suitcase when traveling.

When not in use, you can fold the device for easy storage. It doesn’t take up much space, so it’s easy to keep in a bag, drawer, or suitcase when traveling. Easy-to-use – Intuitive controls make the Bob and Brad Eye Massager easy to use. Three buttons control every function, making it simple for even a novice user to operate.

Intuitive controls make the Bob and Brad Eye Massager easy to use. Three buttons control every function, making it simple for even a novice user to operate. Adjustable headband – The band allows you to adjust the size for the best fit, much like a virtual reality headset. It’s designed for all ages, from children to adults, thanks to its ergonomic design and adjustable strap.

The band allows you to adjust the size for the best fit, much like a virtual reality headset. It’s designed for all ages, from children to adults, thanks to its ergonomic design and adjustable strap. Plays music – There are four sounds to choose from, including soft rain, piano music, beach sounds, and white noise. Alternatively, you can connect the device with Bluetooth and play music or podcasts from your phone.

There are four sounds to choose from, including soft rain, piano music, beach sounds, and white noise. Alternatively, you can connect the device with Bluetooth and play music or podcasts from your phone. Rechargeable – The device is battery-powered and rechargeable via an included micro-USB cable. For safety, the device also has an auto-shutoff feature after fifteen minutes of use.

What we don’t like about the Bob and Brad Eye Massager

No temperature control – The built-in heating pads provide a soothing, warming sensation, but users can’t adjust the temperature on the device.

The built-in heating pads provide a soothing, warming sensation, but users can’t adjust the temperature on the device. Device is noisy – Because the device requires air to inflate the massage pads, it’s somewhat noisy. This can be distracting, especially when trying to relax. Users must listen to the built-in music (or audio played via Bluetooth) over the sound of the device.

Because the device requires air to inflate the massage pads, it’s somewhat noisy. This can be distracting, especially when trying to relax. Users must listen to the built-in music (or audio played via Bluetooth) over the sound of the device. Heavy – The many features of the device mean that there are dozens of internal components. As such, the device has some weight to it. Because of this, it takes time to securely position it, even with the adjustable band.

Who Should Buy the Bob and Brad Eye Massager?

People looking for innovative ways to improve their skincare routine, those who suffer from eye strain or tension headaches, or even people looking to upgrade their self-care rituals should consider purchasing the Bob and Brad Eye Massager.

Before running to Amazon to purchase the device, however, take some time to consider whether this device is suitable for you.

Keep in mind that anyone diagnosed with eye issues, eye conditions (such as glaucoma), or those who’ve undergone eye surgeries shouldn’t use this device.

If you’re not a fan of “smart” technology and instead prefer the basics, this device probably isn’t for you.

Anyone with a love of technology and healthy ocular function could benefit from the Bob and Brad Eye Massager. If you’re regularly tired due to long work hours, staying up late, or spending too much time on an electronic device, this technology could help relieve your dry, puffy eyes.

Dr. Gardiner from Harvard Medical School says that a gentle massage on the eyes can help with this common problem.

“For people who make enough tears but have dry eye symptoms, Dr. Gardiner recommends warm compresses and gentle eye massage to stimulate the oil glands on the lid margins.”

Those looking for alternative ways to improve wrinkles, eye bags, or undereye circles could also benefit from the eye massager mask. The warming sensation and pressure have the potential to improve wrinkles and enhance skin elasticity.

Why the Bob and Brad Eye Massager Is Worth It

It Offers Bluetooth Functionality

There aren’t many at-home devices that allow you to care for yourself and your skin while also indulging in a little bit of audio therapy.

The device’s Bluetooth capability means you can enjoy listening to your favorite tunes, audiobooks, or podcasts while you enjoy the soothing properties of the double-layered massage pads and heat.

It’s Easy To Use

Forget complex devices with multiple buttons and remotes. This device has only three buttons that control all of the components. When cycling through each mode, there’s a friendly voice that lets you know which mode is currently selected.

It’s Portable

This device is foldable and can easily be stored away in a bag without taking up too much space, so you can take it with you wherever you go. And since more people are traveling, they want to take items that are portable and easy to pack in a carry-on bag.

The Downsides of the Bob and Brad Eye Massager

While the Bob and Brad Eye Massager is an incredible device, no product is perfect. Here are some of the potential downsides of the eye massager:

No Temperature Control

While the device boasts the ability to warm the skin around the eyes using its built-in heating pads, there’s no way to adjust the temperature. People who prefer a warmer or cooler experience may find this a bit disappointing.

High Noise Level

Many people prefer silence when relaxing, whereas others prefer soothing sounds of nature, the beach, music, or a podcast. Unfortunately, due to the noise of the device when operating, it’s a bit distracting, especially for those trying to enjoy perfect silence during their eye massage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How Do You Change Modes or Turn the Device Off?

To change modes, press (don’t hold) the power button. Each time you press the button, it cycles to the next mode — a voice lets you know which mode is selected. To turn the device off, hold the power button until it powers down.

Q: How Do You Connect the Device With Bluetooth?

Connect the device with Bluetooth by powering on the eye massager (by long-pressing the power button). On your mobile device, turn on Bluetooth. Search for “Eye Massager” and allow the device to connect. From there, you can play built-in music or stream your favorite podcast, playlist, or audiobook.

Q: How Do You Charge the Device?

The device is battery-powered and comes with a micro-USB charging cable. Connect the charging cable to the device. Once plugged in, a red indicator light should turn on. Once it’s fully charged, the light turns green. Remove the device from the charger once it’s reached full charge.

Final Thoughts

Anyone seeking innovative self-care or therapeutic devices should consider picking up the Bob and Brad Eye Massager. This machine is an excellent self-care tool that provides a spa-like experience without the need for travel or spending too much money.

The Bob and Brad Eye Massager retails for $69.99 and can be purchased either via the company’s website or Amazon. At the time of writing, Amazon currently lists the device at $50.99, so that may be the best option if you’re looking to save a few bucks.

