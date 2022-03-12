Review: Bob and Brad T2 massage gun

Finding a massage gun can be a struggle. Between size, power, and price, it might start to seem like you can’t find one product to fit all your needs. However, I think I’ve finally found the best massage gun out there.

The Bob and Brad T2 Massage Gun is an excellent muscle gun massager. It comes with five heads to be able to reach muscle aches. It’s rechargeable and cordless, making it perfect for on-the-go pain relief. Its most significant downsides are its hefty price tag and its inconsistent motor.

So, let’s take a close look at the Bob and Brad T2 Massage Gun and go through the pros and cons of this excellent, affordable handheld massager. I’ll help you decide if this is the right massage gun for you and give you an idea of what to expect from this product.

What Is the Bob and Brad T2 Massager Gun?

The Bob and Brad T2 Massager Gun is a portable massager created by physical therapists to help you live a pain-free life.

It’s shaped like a drill, giving it an ergonomic design. So, with this massager, you won’t need any help to work out the tension in your muscles and joints.

The Pros

It’s cordless and rechargeable: This massage gun comes with a carrying case and USB type-C charger. You don’t have to plug it in for it to work, and it boasts an impressive battery life.

This massage gun comes with a carrying case and USB type-C charger. You don’t have to plug it in for it to work, and it boasts an impressive battery life. It’s easy to hold and lightweight: The gun itself is less than 3.5 pounds (less than 1.59 kg), and its size is small enough to fit in your hand. The shape is ergonomic in design, so you don’t have to strain your wrist to use it.

The gun itself is less than 3.5 pounds (less than 1.59 kg), and its size is small enough to fit in your hand. The shape is ergonomic in design, so you don’t have to strain your wrist to use it. It’s quiet: You can easily use this massage gun while you’re doing other activities like watching television or working without worrying about the sound distracting you. The sound level stays under 45 decibels, which means you won’t disturb anyone the way other, louder products might.

You can easily use this massage gun while you’re doing other activities like watching television or working without worrying about the sound distracting you. The sound level stays under 45 decibels, which means you won’t disturb anyone the way other, louder products might. It’s powerful: This gun can reach aches up to 10 mm (0.39 in) below skin level, making it great for deep-tissue massages. It also has a motor capable of reaching up to 3200 RPM. It’s a powerful gun and a step up from the massage chairs at the mall you might be used to.

This gun can reach aches up to 10 mm (0.39 in) below skin level, making it great for deep-tissue massages. It also has a motor capable of reaching up to 3200 RPM. It’s a powerful gun and a step up from the massage chairs at the mall you might be used to. It’s adjustable: The Bob and Brad T2 massager gun comes with five interchangeable heads that cater to different muscles. So, this gun is a one-stop shop for any muscle pains you can reach.

The Cons

The cost: While this is not the most expensive massage gun on Amazon, this still isn’t the cheapest option out there. Some massagers cost double that, but the price can still come as a shock. On the bright side, if you compare the price of this massager to the cost of physical therapy or a massage session, you are getting a significant bargain.

While this is not the most expensive massage gun on Amazon, this still isn’t the cheapest option out there. Some massagers cost double that, but the price can still come as a shock. On the bright side, if you compare the price of this massager to the cost of physical therapy or a massage session, you are getting a significant bargain. It’s cordless, not battery-less: While you can recharge your massage gun with its charging cord, it requires a lithium polymer battery. These batteries usually start losing rechargeability after 500 recharge cycles. So, in a few years, you might need to replace the battery.

While you can recharge your massage gun with its charging cord, it requires a lithium polymer battery. These batteries usually start losing rechargeability after 500 recharge cycles. So, in a few years, you might need to replace the battery. It doesn’t have much pressure: This massage gun isn’t a replacement for physical therapy or intense tissue massage, particularly for medical reasons. This gun is powerful and can reach deep muscle aches, but it doesn’t have as much pressure as you’d get from an actual massage.

This massage gun isn’t a replacement for physical therapy or intense tissue massage, particularly for medical reasons. This gun is powerful and can reach deep muscle aches, but it doesn’t have as much pressure as you’d get from an actual massage. It’s not always consistent: This gun’s motor is fantastic when running smoothly, but it’s not always consistent. It is automatically programmed to shut off after ten minutes of use, which is understandable. However, the motor can sometimes stall and decrease power as it loses battery charge.

This gun’s motor is fantastic when running smoothly, but it’s not always consistent. It is automatically programmed to shut off after ten minutes of use, which is understandable. However, the motor can sometimes stall and decrease power as it loses battery charge. The interchangeable heads are of lower quality: Although this massage gun comes with plenty of attachments other than the percussive rubber head, the extras are made of plastic, which seems to make the motor skip out a bit. In addition, the plastic heads are harder and less comfortable on the skin, so most people only use the rubber one.

Who Should Buy the Bob and Brad T2 Massage Gun?

You should buy the Bob and Brad T2 if you want an affordable massage gun to alleviate low levels of muscle pain and stiffness or want a supplement for your physical therapy.

If you don’t need much pressure and want the freedom to use a muscle massager on the go after a workout or when you feel muscle stiffness, this is the best choice for you.

It’s got a great price-quality ratio that makes it the best option on the market if you’re like me and need something that’ll get the job done on soothing everyday aches and pains.

Final Thoughts

The Bob and Brad T2 Massage Gun may not be the fanciest massager out there, but it’s my current top choice. You just can’t beat how lightweight and easy to use it is.

While it’s still an investment, it’s well worth the money and a bargain compared to similar products out there that cost even more. I can easily look over its lower pressure and minor motor issues because it does what it claims to do – it offers a fantastic, convenient deep-tissue massage.

The Bob and Brad T2 Massage Gun typically retails for $169.99 and can be purchased via the company’s website and Amazon. At the time of writing, Amazon currently has listed at $129.99, so if you’re looking for a considerable discount, Amazon seems like the way to.

