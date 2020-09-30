Review: AddsFit Deep Tissue Massage Gun

The Good Excellent battery life Powerful but all the different variable speeds help you find the best middle ground Carrying case is a nice touch Three-year warranty The Bad I honestly can't think of any negative aspects about this product 8.5 Overall

Do you remember the first time you saw a percussive massage gun? Honestly, I can’t, but they seem to be everywhere now. And now manufacturers are popping up left and right trying to sell you one. And that’s fine. These devices can come in really useful. They can help relax tight muscles, relieve aches and pains, increase blood circulation, and more. As someone who does a lot of drumming, I could really use those benefits.

After considering buying one for myself (because man, getting old sucks), the folks at Addsfit swooped in and offered up their Max deep tissue massage gun to fiddle around with for a couple of weeks. So how did it perform? Did it help relieve my aches and pains? Did that clicking in my knee finally stop? Well, let’s find out.

So out of the box, you get a nifty carrying case, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack, a charging adapter, and five different massage head attachments. Not to mention the charger to recharge the battery too.

On the outside, it looks like a well-designed massage gun. It’s a really well-designed product. The device is a bit on the heavy side, but a rubber grip on the handle makes it really easy to hold. It’s not super heavy, but this puppy certainly has some weight to it. All in all, it’s not hideous to look at. With all the gadgets sprawled throughout my home, it fits right in.

Using the gun is dead simple too. Just insert the lithium-ion battery pack into the device and click on the power button, and you’re good to go. But before that, you’ll want to pick out a massage head. There are five to choose from, so you have plenty of options to pick from for whichever application you’re looking for. Truthfully, I had difficulty figuring out how to insert the heads into the gun, but after a minute of trial and error, I was able to figure it out.

The gun features nine different adjustable speeds. The company’s website claims the device is capable of 1700-3300 percussions per minute, with 35 pounds of strike force. Cycling through the different speeds is as easy as flicking a light switch. Overall, it’s really simple to get up and running.

And when it comes to battery life, it holds up pretty well. I got at least seven sessions before having to charge it again. This is in thanks to the six 2500 mAh rechargeable batteries bundled into the lithium-ion battery. The company claims the battery can last up to six hours on a single charge.

So, did this massage gun help with my muscle soreness? Did it relieve my aches and pains? Honestly, it was hard to tell after a couple of tries with it. But after getting a few more sessions in, I could definitely tell a difference. As a metal drummer, I use both of my feet a lot to perform quick bass drum rolls, and it takes a lot of effort in my legs muscles. Sometimes it takes me a couple of days to jump back on them because my legs are so sore, but with this device, my recovery time was a whole lot quicker.

So yea, it’s safe to say that this massage gun absolutely helped with some of the muscle soreness I’ve been experiencing through the last month or so. And did I mention how good it feels? Even if you don’t have any aches and pains, having the ability to get a high-pressure massage is always a nice touch too.

The Addsfit massage gun retails for $150 and is available on Amazon and the company’s website for $189. Obviously, Amazon has a better deal, so I would suggest heading down that route if you’re looking to save money. Additionally, the product is backed by a three-year warranty.

Have any thoughts on this? Do you need something like in your life? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

