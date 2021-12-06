Review: Bob and Brad C2 massage gun

Often, you get a knot somewhere on your body, or you could just feel your muscles tense up, and you wish you had something to point there and make it go away. Well, what you’re looking for is a deep-tissue massage gun. And the one we’re looking at today is the Bob and Brad C2 Massage Gun.

This massage gun sells for $169.99 and is designed for deep tissue massages and workout recovery. It comes with five different heads and five-adjustable speed levels. There’s even a handy carrying case included for easy portability. This way, you have various options and settings to choose from to suit your needs, wherever you may need them.

Let’s get a quick look at all the features this massage gun has to offer.

2500mAh battery with USB-C

10-minute auto-timer

Lightweight 2000 – 3200 RPM

5 massage Intensity levels

5 replaceable massage heads

The Bob and Brad C2 Massage Gun is a portable handheld device with an ergonomic handle with a heat vent on top. The entire body of the massaging gun is plastic to reduce heat and makes it lightweight and easy to use.

Additionally, a heat sink with an air vent furthers the course of heat dissipation, keeping the massage gun cool during use. Also, it all comes in a portable and easy-to-carry bag which makes it easy to carry around.

In addition, the Bob and Brad Massage Gun boasts up to 3200 rotations per minute which help relieve stiffness, break up scar tissue, increase lymphatic blood flow, release lactic acid, muscle spasms, and pain relief.

You can chalk this up to the range of massage heads available to work on different parts of your body and the adjustable intensity levels that it combines to give the therapeutic massage you need. The massage gun is quite easy to use, either at home or the gym.

Lastly, there is a large 2500mAhbattery inside, giving you enough time to use the massage gun between charges. With that much battery capacity, you’ll rarely find yourself charging it. Plus, the Bob and Brad Massage Gun comes with a USB-C charging port which means it charges back to life really fast.

Conclusion

For all intent and purposes, the Bob and Brad Massage Gun gets the job done when it comes to quick recovery after a workout or from muscle and joint pain. The various massaging heads ensure your body gets the care it needs.

In addition, the massage gun has a lot going for it: from portability to the ample battery capacity for prolonged usage and the smart safety features to protect you from overheating, over-current, and other hazards; so it is safe to use.

After spending time with it, I can confidently say it’s a solid option. There’s a lot of different types of massage guns available out there all in different sizes and prices, but Bob and Brad have a solid product here with the C2 massage gun and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it. Plus, every Bob and Brad product is backed by a one-year warranty – so that eases up the peace of mind.

Where you can buy it

Bob and Brad’s C2 Massage Gun sells for $129.99 and can be purchased via Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and via the company’s website. Currently, Amazon has the best deal at $119. However, at the time of writing, you can apply an additional 5% on-site coupon to get it even cheaper. Amazon is clearly the way to go here.

