Bob and Brad foot massager – what you should know before buying

If you spend a lot of time on your feet during the day, you probably know just how much a good foot massage can make a difference.

Even if you sit down more than you stand, surely your feet get tired and sore at some point. That’s where the Bob and Brad 721 feet massager comes in.

This heated massager for your feet offers at-home foot massages of varying intensities accompanied by a heating element to soothe your pains away. You can find the Bob and Brad model 721 foot massager on Amazon for $139.99.

In this article, we’ll go over all of the features, including the good and the bad, that you can find in the Bob and Brad 721 massager. Read on to see what this massager is all about.

The good

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

The 721 is a highly customizable and thorough feet massager. It has several different features that, when combined, simulate a full foot massage from a professional.

First, the foot massager features four different levels of pressure to help improve blood circulation. You can set the device to low, medium, high, or max to provide the perfect amount of intensity. And if the pressure is a bit much, you can turn it off altogether.

Additionally, the 721 features deep-kneading shiatsu massages modes that pinpoint specific pressure points in your feet. The shiatsu option has three different settings: low, medium, and high. And, like the pressure feature, you can choose to turn it off completely if you want.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

And then there’s the double-layer heating option that provides three different levels of heat from 113 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit. And adding a little warmth to a good foot massage makes it even better.

Beyond those features, the 721 massager from Bob and Brad features deeply customizable massage settings.

You can completely customize your massage, including kneading and rolling massages for different parts of the foot and spot massages for more concentrated areas, each with varying levels of intensity.

Essentially, the Bob and Brad 721 is set up to deliver a tailor-made foot massage experience that you can make your own.

The foot massager also comes with a remote so you never have to get up. And there are also onboard controls on the top of the device for when you inevitably lose the remote.

It’s also relatively quiet at only 55 decibels, so the 721 massager won’t disturb you too much while you’re using it.

The bad

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Of course, the Bob and Brad 721 foot massager isn’t without its flaws and limitations. Here are some of the things we don’t like about this massager.

No batteries – The foot massager doesn’t contain any kind of battery that you can recharge. Instead, you’ll have to plug it into a wall to turn it on. This isn’t a huge deal, since it sits on the floor to massage your feet, but it’s a little inconvenient if you want to move the massager around.

– The foot massager doesn’t contain any kind of battery that you can recharge. Instead, you’ll have to plug it into a wall to turn it on. This isn’t a huge deal, since it sits on the floor to massage your feet, but it’s a little inconvenient if you want to move the massager around. Limited foot size – This one likely won’t affect most people, but it’s worth noting. This massager is limited in size for folks with a size 12 foot or less. While a size 12 is definitely on the larger side, there are people that have larger feet. If that’s the case, then the Bob and Brad 721 foot massager likely won’t be big enough.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

If you’re in the market for a personal massager for your feet that simulates a professional experience, then you can’t go wrong with the 721 from Bob and Brad.

The 721 offers full 360-degree massages with tons of adjustments and settings that you can tweak to create the perfect massage for you.

And it’s priced relatively well too. At $139.99, it will be difficult to find a massager with as many features as the Bob and Brad 721.

If you’re interested in this massager, go check it out for yourself. It can be found exclusively on Amazon for $139.99.

