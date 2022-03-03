EBL Voyager 1000 – a portable power station that’s great for camping trips

The Good Relatively lightweight Lots of output ports for multiple devices Several charging options The Bad Solar panels aren't available yet 8.6 Overall

EBL is a battery company that has been developing rechargeable batteries for a while. Now, the company has introduced a brand new product – the EBL Voyager 1000 portable power station.

The Voyager 1000 is a 1000W portable power station that you can use in place of a noisy gas generator. You can get it on Amazon for $999. You can also head to the company’s website to order, but it’ll cost you an extra 99 cents.

This portable power station is about the size of a car battery and weighs right around 20 pounds. It would make for a great accessory on camping trips or other instances where you don’t have access to power. So let’s see what the Voyager 1000 has to offer.

Several charging options

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

First, we’ll take a look at the Voyager 1000 portable power station’s versatility. The power station can be charged in several different ways.

The first option for charging up the Voyager 1000 is from a traditional outlet. Using the provided wall charger, you can charge the Voyager all the way to full in just about seven or eight hours. And a fully charged Voyager 1000 can charge your phone up to 100 times on a single charge.

Additionally, the portable power station comes with a car charger that you can use to top it off during a car ride. Car charging is a bit slower, however, and you’ll need 10 to 12 hours to get a full charge on the device from your vehicle.

And the final charging option is solar. EBL is developing its own solar panels, the Solarapollo 100W panels, that it is making to charge the Voyager 1000. Unfortunately, the solar panels are not available yet, and it’s unclear if any other similar solar panels will work to charge the device.

Plenty of output options

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Once you get the Voyager 1000 power station all charged up, you have plenty of different output options.

To start, there are two regular AC outputs. You can use these options for a variety of different things, like plugging in a light or charging a laptop.

You can even use these to power some household appliances, like a microwave or coffee maker, if your power goes out. Just keep in mind that the internal battery will drain faster depending on how much power you use at one time.

Then, there are three USB 3.0 ports alongside one USB-C output. These will be used for things like charging your cell phone or laptop. There are several different ports, so the Voyager 1000 should be able to keep an entire family satisfied in terms of charging needs.

Finally, there are a few different DC outputs that you can use as direct power sources for some devices. As an added bonus, the Voyager 1000 portable power station features a wireless charging dock on top so you can charge an additional smartphone wirelessly.

Check out the Voyager 1000 portable power station

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

The Voyager 1000 is a solid portable power station that will be useful in many situations. It’s much smaller and lighter than traditional generators and makes for a much more convenient alternative.

While it may not be an optimal replacement for gas generators due to the limitations of its battery, it could make for the perfect power unit to take on a family camping trip or get together outdoors. And when EBL makes its Solarapollo solar panels available, it will be even more convenient.

You can typically snag the Voyager 1000 portable power station for $999 from Amazon or on the EBL website for $999.99. However, for a limited time, EBL is extending KnowTechie readers an exclusive coupon that brings the price down to just $599.99. Just use promo code POWERSTATION at checkout to get the discount.

