Review: Tribit XSound Mega – a hefty Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound

Bluetooth speakers are the perfect party accessory. Today, we’re going to be taking a look at a hefty Bluetooth speaker from Tribit with powerful sound made to jam your favorite music no matter where you are.

Admittedly, Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but some stand out from the rest of the crowd. The Tribit XSound Mega is the US-based company’s latest portable speaker. You can find it on the company’s website or on Amazon for $109.99.

I’ve been listening to music almost exclusively through the Tribit XSound Mega for over two weeks now. And I have been pretty impressed by its performance. Let’s see what this speaker is all about.

Unboxing the Tribit XSound Mega

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

As usual, the Tribit XSound Mega experience begins with the unboxing portion. The first thing I noticed about the speaker was how heavy it is. It’s an average size, at just about 10 inches wide and three and a half inches tall and deep.

But it surprisingly weighs more than two pounds. It’s not inconveniently heavy by any means, but heavier than expected.

And to help overcome that extra weight, the speaker comes with an attachable strap that you can hook up to carry it around like a backpack. Maybe the Tribit XSound Mega can bring back the old boombox days when people were walking around with huge radios on their shoulders.

Beyond that, the speaker comes with a USB-C charging cable. The speaker features a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging. There’s also an additional USB port that you can use to charge another device while listening to music.

This Bluetooth speaker has one feature that sets it apart from the rest

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

Connecting the speaker is super simple. It pairs easily with just the press of a button and remembers the last device it was connected to when you turn it back on. It also has the ability to connect via NFC, though the Bluetooth connection is fairly easy and straightforward.

There’s no special app for adjusting the sound of the Tribit XSound Mega. But there are three different onboard equalizer settings that you can choose from. “XBass” mode gives you the most bass out of your music, while “Audiobook” mode is the flattest and best for listening to spoken content. “Music” mode is in the middle, offering some bass but not as much as the “XBass” setting.

It’s also IPX7 waterproof, which means that it can survive underwater for up to 30 minutes. Though it’s probably not great to test this out, it’s good to know that the speaker will survive a quick dip in the pool.

But the coolest feature on the Tribit XSound Mega is definitely the LED lights. The speaker has colorful, adaptive lights on the front that move with the music. There are a few different effects, like rainbows and alternating fading lights. And they dance around the front of the speaker to the beat of the music that’s playing.

It seems like a gimmicky feature, but it’s actually incredibly cool. It would be great for an outdoor party when the sun has gone down. Or in my case, in my office with all of the blinds closed and the lights turned off.

How does the speaker sound?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

And now to the most important aspect of any speaker: How does it sound? Well, the XSound Mega Bluetooth speaker certainly doesn’t disappoint.

When I first turned the speaker on, I understood why it was so heavy. This thing packs an absolute punch. With the volume turned all the way up, the Tribit XSound Mega is impressively loud. It is limited by no 360-degree sound, so you need to make sure it’s facing the right direction.

But it doesn’t lose much sound quality by cranking up the volume. When you’re listening with the XBass equalizer, which I used almost exclusively for more powerful bass, the music is nice and clear. Even when you crank the volume up to 100 percent, there’s little to no distortion.

But listening that loud definitely has a strong effect on the Bluetooth speaker’s battery. The battery is rated for up to 20 hours depending on how loud it’s playing. At around 70 to 80 percent volume, I found that the battery life is much closer to half that amount.

Beyond that, the speaker’s sound is nothing to be super impressed by in terms of clarity. The sound is definitely good for a wireless speaker, but it likely won’t impress the more fine-tuned ears out there.

The Tribit XSound Mega’s sound really shines in bassy music like Kanye and Jay-Z’s Watch the Throne or anything by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Should you buy this Bluetooth speaker?

Image: Alex Gatewood / KnowTechie

If you are looking for a quality Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful sound, then the Tribit XSound Mega is right up your alley. The speaker delivers a loud, bassy sound that makes it perfect for outdoor use. And the built-in LED lights will help you get any kind of party started.

The biggest downfall with the Tribit XSound Mega is that it is a little heavier than most speakers its size. It is definitely a little less portable than other similar speakers. And the included strap isn’t the most convenient solution for carrying around your speaker.

All in all, this Bluetooth speaker is a great mid-range option at a relatively affordable price of $109.99. Again, you can snag one either from the company’s website, Best Buy, or Amazon.

