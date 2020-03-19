The Good 50,000mAh is a lot of battery capacity Charges your devices extremely fast The ability to charger bigger devices like a laptop is a nice touch It’s like having an AC outlet wherever you go The Bad Takes a considerable amount of time to fully recharge the battery (which is understandable) It’s heavy The metal finish is susceptible to scratching 8.9 Overall

I’m a sucker for portable battery chargers. Seriously, they rule. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had my phone run out of juice only to have a portable power delivery system bring it back to life. Not to mention all the times I’m just sitting on the couch and too lazy to plug my phone into a wall outlet to charge.

However, when it comes to finding the best one for your needs, that may prove to be difficult because there’s so many of them out there. Portable battery chargers come in all shapes and sizes and at many different price points. There’s small ones, big ones, and ones right in between. Today, we’re looking at one of the bigger options available on the market: The $200 Crave PowerPack 2.

But first, some specs:

Output: Type-C (PD): 1:5V-3A, 9V-2A, 12V-1.5A, 15V-1.2A 18W (Mobile Phones, and more)

Type-C (PD): 2: 5V-3A, 9V-3A, 12V-3A, 15V-3A, 20V-3A 60W (Laptop Charging)

USB 1/2: 5V-3A, 9V-2A, 12V-1.5A 18W (Phones, cameras, & misc)

Total Output Limit: Max 81W

Features Camping, emergency power source, road trips, etc. Quick Charge Yup Smart Charge IC Yup PD (Power Delivery) 60W + 18W Charging Ports USB-C (In/Out) with PD x2, USB-A x2 Size 8.2 x 5.4 x 1.3 in Weight 3lb 3 oz / 1450g Compatible with Laptops, phones, tablets, portable speakers, USB powered devices

The first thing I want to bring to your attention is how much battery capacity this sucker has. Most portable battery chargers sit around the 10,000mAh to 20,000mAh mark. The Crave PowerPack 2 has a battery capacity of 50,000mAH. That’s a massive battery. To put things in perspective, this battery pack is capable of charging a new MacBook Pro to 100% at least three times on a single charge. Additionally, it can charge your smartphone or similar devices from 0-100% battery power up to 15 times. So yea, that’s a lot.

Speaking of laptops, the Crave PowerPack 2 is totally capable of charging them without any issues. Not many portable battery packs are capable of this. However, to fully utilize this, your laptop requires a USB-C port for charging. So if you’re rocking an older notebook, this might not work for you. But if it does, the good thing about this is that you’re able to charge your phone and laptop all at the same time.

One thing that’s worth mentioning about the Crave PowerPack 2 is that it’s big

Like, it’s massive. And that’s understandable seeing that it packs 50,000mAh of power. And when it comes to the weight of the device, it’s slightly on the heavy side, but again, see above. The company’s website states the device weighs about four pounds. So yea, this is definitely not something you can slide in your pocket.

Overall, Crave’s PowerPack 2 is a solid product. It’s a little pricey at $200, but seeing how much battery life you get out of the thing, it makes sense. Not to mention, you’ll get a ton of value from this device over time. Whether it’s camping, traveling, or long road trips – this device will certainly come in clutch when you need it.

The Crave PowerPack 2 is available for at $199.99 via the company’s website or via Amazon.

