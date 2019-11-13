Apple just dropped the new 16″ MacBook Pro with improved internals and keyboard

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to drop a new MacBook Pro, good news, it’s here. But before you go and secure your pre-order, let’s talk a bit about what to expect from the new model.

Starting at $2,399 for the 2.6GHz 6-Core, i7 model, the MacBook Pro features new internals and, thankfully, a return to the familiar when it comes to the keyboard. Apple left the issue-laden butterfly keyboard behind and went back with the tried-and-true scissor switches.

With about a millimeter of key travel, The Verge notes that the keyboard is “blissfully quiet”, going on to say that it feels “just a little stabler than the 2015 model”, as well.

In addition to an improved keyboard, smaller Touch Bar, and familiar case, the 2019 model features various upgrades to the internals of the MacBook Pro.

Touched on above, there are two versions of the new 16″ MacBook Pro and we’ll list those specs below.

The $2,399 16″ MacBook Pro:

2.6GHz 6-core 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor

Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory

16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory

512GB SSD storage¹

16-inch Retina display with True Tone

The $2,799 16″ MacBook Pro:

2.3GHz 8-core 9th-generation Intel Core i9 processor

Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory

16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory

1TB SSD storage¹

16-inch Retina display with True Tone

When it comes to thermal issues, something previous models had issues with, the new 16″ model looks to improve that. VentureBeat notes that “Apple says it has redesigned the 16-inch model to include a 35% larger heat sink and increase airflow by 28%, enabling the machine to sustain up to 12 additional watt power loads during intense work. ” So, fingers crossed.

Again, you can pre-order the new 16″ MacBook Pro now, with orders arriving between November 15 and 20, depending on your shipping choice.

