Fitbit reassures everyone that Google won’t sell their data – Users say otherwise

fitbit alta hr being worn
Image: Fitbit

Alphabet’s recent $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit is, arguably, one of the biggest tech deals this year. As we reported last week, the purchase of Fitbit is Google’s first real entry into the fitness wearable world. And that’s a good thing, as they have been struggling to compete with the Apple Watch.

Another good thing to come from that news is that Fitbit will still operate as a separate entity and it appears the company won’t lose employees.

Finally, Fitbit put people’s minds at ease about their personal data in the company’s official press release about the acquisition. “The company never sells personal information, and Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads,” the statement says.

However, users took to Twitter and started to let their feelings known.

Fitbit is promising to not sell Fitbit’s user’s data. Here’s what the users have to say…

Data is oil? So, is this like There Will Be Blood?

The acquisition is affecting those on the job

That’s one way to be environmentally-friendly

The frustration is understandable…but aren’t Fitbits too expensive to throw away?

Optimism in the darkest times

She’s not wrong, you know..

What do you think? Do you trust Fitbit on this? Would you care if Google had access to the data? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Comments
