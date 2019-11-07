Fitbit reassures everyone that Google won’t sell their data – Users say otherwise

Alphabet’s recent $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit is, arguably, one of the biggest tech deals this year. As we reported last week, the purchase of Fitbit is Google’s first real entry into the fitness wearable world. And that’s a good thing, as they have been struggling to compete with the Apple Watch.

Another good thing to come from that news is that Fitbit will still operate as a separate entity and it appears the company won’t lose employees.

Finally, Fitbit put people’s minds at ease about their personal data in the company’s official press release about the acquisition. “The company never sells personal information, and Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads,” the statement says.

However, users took to Twitter and started to let their feelings known.

Fitbit is promising to not sell Fitbit’s user’s data. Here’s what the users have to say…

Data is oil? So, is this like There Will Be Blood?

Data is the new oil. Google bought Fitbit for $2.1 BILLION. You think they did that so they could help you run more? THEY WANT YOUR DATA — Parker Nathans (@parknathans) November 5, 2019

The acquisition is affecting those on the job

With @Google buying @fitbit I have decided to no longer wear my Fitbit Inspire HR. I do not trust the parent company with such intimate data. — Joel Chury (@joel_chury) November 4, 2019

That’s one way to be environmentally-friendly

At least Google acquiring Fitbit and all its user data gives us an opportunity to underline the most important consumer advice of the modern age: do not buy a Product unless it is made entirely of wood — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) November 2, 2019

The frustration is understandable…but aren’t Fitbits too expensive to throw away?

I tossed my FitBit into the trash today. Google already has enough data on me without needing to know my heart rate, fitness levels and how often I get up every night to shit. — Ham on Wry (@realHamOnWry) November 2, 2019

Optimism in the darkest times

I don't suppose Google buying Fitbit means we may get a really good Pebble watch throwback in the future… Hmmmm? pic.twitter.com/ZjhbZ73uOM — Jimmy Merritello (@JimmyMerritello) November 2, 2019

She’s not wrong, you know..

As a Fitbit user, this really pisses me off. Google cannot be trusted with health data. Track record in UK of grossly misleading & deceptive practices. https://t.co/9549IMRVRE — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 3, 2019

What do you think? Do you trust Fitbit on this? Would you care if Google had access to the data? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

