We might have to wait until 2022 for Apple’s AR headset

We’ve heard rumors of an Apple AR headset for a while now, but a new report from The Information points to another long wait before consumers could see the augmented reality headset (and glasses!).

According to sources, the headset may not see the light of day until 2022, while the rumored AR glasses will be making an appearance in 2023.

Here’s why Apple’s AR ventures may still be over two years away

While companies are already releasing AR glasses, products, and games, if the reports are accurate, then Apple is looking to push innovation with its entry into the AR world. This could include an AR headset that looks similar to an Oculus Quest but boasts 8K eyepieces. Will that be enough to be a gamechanger in another two years? Time will tell.

As for the AR glasses, there is nothing nearly as defined, but The Information notes that they will look like “high-priced sunglasses.” Sources from the report also noted that Senior managers at Apple stated that, one day, the glasses could remove the need for an actual iPhone.

Will Apple be the company that finally makes AR headsets and glasses mainstream? Looks like we’ll have to wait quite a bit longer to find out.

