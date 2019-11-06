Minecraft Earth Early Access is pretty much available everywhere except the US

With games like Pokémon Go having such staying power in the world of mobile gaming, it is no surprise that other popular series are trying to find that same success. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is one example, as well as the upcoming Minecraft Earth.

First revealed back in May, the title brings together location-based gaming and the extremely popular world of Minecraft. The game has been in testing in a couple locations, and now the number of places is expanding – sadly, the US is not on the list.

Minecraft Earth extends its beta to new locations

If you want to get in on the early action, you’ll first need to make sure you’re in one of the following locations:

United Kingdom

Canada

South Korea

Philippines

Sweden

Mexico

Australia

New Zealand

Iceland

If you are located in one of these countries, then the next step is to download the app. For iOS users, you’re going to want to head to this link. If you are Android, then this link should suit you well. The changes are rolling out today, so if you don’t see the option to download yet, keep checking back.

If you want to see more of Minecraft Earth, make sure to check out the video above or head to the latest blog announcement on the official site.

