Early access to Minecraft Earth is now available in the US

If you are in the US and have been eager to get your hands on the new Minecraft Earth AR game, good news, early access is on its way.

The US is just the latest location to get early access to the mobile game, with a handful of other countries receiving access in the days and weeks past.

Minecraft Earth Early Access arrives in the US

https://twitter.com/minecraftearth/status/1194291266713980928

Available for both Android and iOS, Minecraft Earth takes the traditional Minecraft experience and flips it on its head. You can build and explore in an AR world, but you can also team up with friends to go on quests, and even collect creatures out in the wild. You can then combine some of these animals to create unique variants to populate your world.

At the time of this writing, I did not have the ability to download the app on my iPhone, but I imagine it is a slow rollout, so if you don’t see it yet, make sure to keep checking back.

If you want to learn more, make sure to check out the trailer at the top of the page.

What do you think? Interested in trying out the new Minecraft Earth? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

