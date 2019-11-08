Diablo 4 confirmed: Everything we know so far

Seven years have passed since Diablo 3 was released, and with fans clamoring for a sequel, Blizzard stayed tight-lipped about everything until this year’s Blizzcon.

Now finally, after all these years, Blizzard has revealed the much-awaited Diablo 4 at BlizzCon 2019. After months of rumors and fans banging on Blizzard’s doors, it is definitely going to happen.

With the official story and gameplay trailer getting rolled out, I’m sure you are craving to know even the tiniest bit of information. So, if you are dying to know more, read on and take a peek at the much-anticipated Diablo 4. Keep going after the list of trailers, as more details can be found below!

Official Diablo 4 trailers

STORY TRAILER

OFFICIAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER

NEW GAMEPLAY TRAILER

“The first thing you will notice about Diablo 4 is we are going back to the franchise’s darker roots,” said Blizzard game director, Luis Barriga, during his opening speech at BlizzCon 2019.

It seems that this guy is not lying as the story trailer of Diablo 4 is the real deal. It manages to capture the original theme and feel of the well-loved series. From the narrative down to the character design, the trailer successfully hyped all the players all around the world.

The trailer started with an action scene, which shows four men in some kind of underground tomb. It was later revealed that they were treasure hunters, but what’s enclosed here is no treasure. In a wild turn of events, these men found themselves unleashing a pure evil known as Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto.

Soon after the BlizzCon 2019, there were 24 minutes of gameplay posted by GameInformer. The footage that was shown has further cemented the hype around Diablo 4. It was familiar, with shots showcasing their return to a darker setting and gameplay that spawned a generation.

When can I play it? Diablo 4’s release date

Now on to the bad news. It seems that you won’t get to play Diablo 4 anytime soon. During Blizzcon, the game director confirmed that even he doesn’t expect the game to be out soon.

However, we can deduce that the game might be released anywhere from two to maybe three years from now. This is mainly due to the game being targeted to be released on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Because as we all know their lifespan is getting shorter since the next-gen consoles are due to arrive in late 2020.

Main story

If you need to be refreshed about the recent events in the game, know that Diablo 4 will continue from where Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls had left off. Now, during this time, Heaven’s gate is closed. This is the result of the Sanctuary getting destroyed by the Angel of Death, Malthael.

Because Heaven has no idea what is happening at the Sanctuary, Mephisto’s daughter and mother of humanity, Lilith is freed from her prison.

Game environment

The world of Diablo 4 is open, along with five different regions for players to explore. It has a day and night cycle plus changing weather patterns. The game’s director also said that missions are non-linear, and players can play however they want.

Classes available in Diablo 4

During its initial launch, Diablo 4 is expected to feature five classes. However, only three were revealed during the announcement. First is the Barbarian, a staple, so no surprise here. This class can wield both double and single-handed weapons and can have up to four weapon slots.

Next is the Sorceress, one of the fan favorites is also due to make a return. This class can cast A.O.E. attacks that can dominate the battlefield. The last confirmed class is the Druid who has an N.P.C. animal companion. They also have the ability to shapeshift.

Also, each class will have five abilities, which include Evade plus an Ultimate attack.

R.I.P rune system

According to a report from Eurogamer, the rune system is gone. However, it was replaced by a whole new system that will let you spend points on skills in order to improve them. You’ll also gain new effects when you reach higher levels. More importantly, each class will have a designated talent tree which they can use for build customization.

Additionally, you can enhance your equipment and weapons by using the new Rune Word system.

Examples of Rune Words

From Pro Game Guides, we get an idea of the Rune Words system:

Vex (Condition Rune): When you use a healing potion, activate the next socketed rune.

Dol (Effect Rune): When active, gain a 50% critical strike chance for 7 seconds.

Loot and dungeons galore

Like all the previous Diablo games, you will be busy exploring dungeons, which are randomly generated, much like in Diablo 3. The game director said that players can expect to explore tons of dungeons, in which they can find tons of legendary items to use it strengthening their characters.

No offline mode?

Diablo 4 will not support an offline mode. Yay or Nay? If you were expecting to play the game without the internet, then this bit of news might sadden you. Even console gamers won’t be able to disconnect, unlike in the previous games.

You have to be always online as other players will be in your game for some shared events. Though you can’t turn off this feature, you can still choose not to group up if you like playing solo. However, we don’t have any exact details on how this will work, so stay tuned for further announcements.

Wrap-up

Though the hype around Diablo 4 is real, there is still some time before we can play the game. But what we know so far is that it is being developed using a brand-new engine for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Also, they are planning to release it simultaneously on all platforms.

With that said, we need to sit tight for further announcements about the game. After all, we waited almost 12 years for the Diablo 2 sequel, so what is two to three years more?

What do you think? Excited for Diablo 4? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

