First look at Hogwarts Legacy, an upcoming Harry Potter RPG

Earlier this week, Sony held a special State of Play event to showcase the brand new upcoming Harry Potter game. Hogwarts Legacy is a new spin on the incredibly popular wizarding franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy is a full-blown RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. Even though it was a PlayStation even that revealed this early look, the game is not a PlayStation exclusive. It has a planned release window of this holiday season on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The Harry Potter franchise has a deep history in video games. But a proper Harry Potter game hasn’t been released in nearly a decade. However, it looks like Hogwarts Legacy is going to be a significant improvement over what the franchise has offered in the past.

While the location of Hogwarts Legacy will be familiar to Harry Potter fans, it is a very different time at Hogwarts. This particular story is set in the 1800s, many decades before the events of any Harry Potter stories that we’ve heard so far.

You will take on the role of a fifth-year student who just enrolled at Hogwarts. Your journey will begin with you attending familiar wizarding classes. You’ll learn new spells, how to make potions, and how to duel with your fellow classmates.

And later, all of that knowledge becomes useful as you discover more of the dangers of the world around you. A potential goblin rebellion is on the rise and dark wizards are at every corner.

Hogwarts Legacy looks like an expansive and immersive RPG. Here’s your first look at the game:

Hogwarts Legacy weaves in a lot of RPG elements to help you tackle that danger. You will meet tons of classmates with unique skills and personalities on your journey as a student.

There are traps and puzzles alongside a bunch of different spells that you can utilize when fighting enemies. You can also loot and buy new magical gear that will give you various upgrades. And you can even upgrade the gear you’ve found to fit your playstyle.

One of the coolest-looking features from Hogwarts Legacy is the use of the Room of Requirements.

The Room of Requirements is a familiar location in Hogwarts to Harry Potter fans. In Hogwarts Legacy, you can utilize the Room of Requirements as a sort of hub where you can upgrade your gear, mixed potions, and craft new items.

I remember playing the older Harry Potter games as a kid on PlayStation 2. And they were all decent from a nostalgia standpoint since I was investing in the Harry Potter story. But ultimately, the games fell short with clunky, sometimes buggy gameplay that was hard to get over.

Hogwarts Legacy looks like it has the potential to deliver a solid RPG in a familiar fantasy world that millions of people love. The game seemingly has solid graphics and tons to offer in terms of gameplay and story.

Hopefully, the game can deliver on what looks like a promising addition to the Harry Potter video game lineup.

Avalanche Software is the company behind the development of Hogwarts Legacy. It’s set to release for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime during the 2022 holiday season.

