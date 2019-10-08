Can the Sony PlayStation 4 play PlayStation 2 games?

The Sony PlayStation 4 is home to a bunch of great games, but there are plenty of amazing titles not available on the newest PlayStation console.

All versions of the PlayStation have had great games, but some of the most iconic can be found on the PlayStation 2. I’m sure some of you out there still own some of these classics, which begs the question, can the PS4 play old-school PlayStation 2 games? Let’s find out.

Can the PlayStation 4 play PlayStation 2 games?

Short answer: No

Sadly, the PlayStation 4 is not compatible with your PlayStation 2 games. Sony did not include backward compatibility on the console. That being said, the upcoming PlayStation 5 could include the feature.

If you are looking to enjoy some classic PlayStation 2 games, you do have a few options, however.

The PlayStation Now service is your best, and most legit, way to enjoy some classic titles. The service runs about $10 a month, but with that you get access to over 800 PlayStation games. While many titles are for the PlayStation 4, there are also plenty of PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 games to enjoy, as well. There’s even a 7-day free trial available if you are completely ready to make the jump.

Another option, and not one we recommend, is using an emulator to play classic PS2 games. If you do go this route and enjoy playing the games, please consider showing your support with a purchase of the game you’ve played.

So, there it is – no, the PlayStation 4 is not backward compatible with PlayStation 2 games.

So, there it is – no, the PlayStation 4 is not backward compatible with PlayStation 2 games.

