Sony is drastically dropping the price on its PlayStation Now subscription service

If you’ve been on the fence about PlayStation Now, the game subscription service from Sony, there has literally never been a better time to make the jump.

Announced today, the subscription service is getting a drastic price cut.

PlayStation Now will now cost gamers a whole lot less

The service used to cost gamers $19.99 a month or $99 a year. Those prices have been slashed now, with it costing $9.99 per month or only $59.99 a year. Considering the number of games you’ll have access to, this price is extremely justifiable.

Check out the price breakdown here:

US: $9.99 – monthly / $24.99 – quarterly / $59.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)

CAN: $12.99 – monthly / $34.99 – quarterly / $79.99 – yearly (from $19.99/ $44.99/ $99.99)

EU: €9.99 – monthly / €24.99 – quarterly/ €59.99 – yearly (from €14.99/ (N/A)/ €99.99)

UK: £8.99 – monthly / £22.99 – quarterly/ £49.99 – yearly (from £12.99 / (N/A) / £84.99)

JP: ¥1,180 – monthly / ¥2,980 – quarterly / ¥6,980 yearly (from ¥2,500 / ¥5,900 / (NA)

Add to that the addition of some new great games in the form of Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, and Uncharted 4, there is a lot to love here. In total, PlayStation Now has over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 titles for streaming, with 300 titles being available for download.

Considering that there are just so many game streaming and subscription services popping up, Sony was probably feeling the pressure and made the choice to drop prices in order to stay competitive.

You can learn more about PlayStation Now and sign up for your free trial here.

