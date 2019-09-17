If you like to travel with your Xbox One console, or maybe you’re moving to a new country and want to know if you should take your console with you, you might be wondering if the games on the console are region locked. I mean, there’s no sense dragging your Xbox around the world if you won’t be able to play all the games you’ve already purchased, right?

You might also not want to travel, but are looking enviously at those region-specific games. Will those play on your US-bought Xbox One?

Are Xbox One games region locked?

Short answer: No, but some content and apps might not be available in all regions

The Xbox One console itself is region-free. That means that any game from any region can be played on any console from any region. Yes, that means even those notoriously tricky-to-play Japanese-only games, so get to importing!

The only real exception to this is Bluray movies, which come down to the movie studios instead of any restrictions Microsoft have put on.

You can also transfer your Xbox to a new region when you move, which you’ll have to do to use the Xbox Store. Just bear in mind that any funds you had on the old region won’t transfer across. Your Xbox Live Gold subscription will transfer as well, unless you’re moving to a region that doesn’t support Xbox Live Gold.

