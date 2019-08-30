We’re an opinionated bunch here at KnowTechie. In fact, the only thing we enjoy more than expressing our own opinions is shooting each others’ down with vociferous, unrestrained vitriol.

So, we ask: What non-battle royale games would you like to see add a battle royale mode?

Curtis: No Kevin, you can’t battle royale your Juul, pumpkin spice vape juice or not.

Kevin: Damn, owned. But Joe brought up a good point in Slack. Like, a really good point. He said, “You can battle royale a Juul. Mix a bunch of pods together. See which flavor wins in your mouth.” I can’t argue with that logic. But enough about this, let’s see what Josh has to say.

EASY ANSWER! The Epic Games store exclusive Borderlands should totally have a Battle Royale mode in it. If you’ve played the game, you already know that vault hunters are killing the shit out of each other anyhow just so they can get a crack at those vaults out there.

Just throw 100 vault hunters into a Claptrap-driven freighter, throw those idiots into the wasteland and give the last poor soul a vault key. They’ll get killed by the vault guardian anyhow.

Josh, that’s a solid answer, but I’m going to have to go with the classic car rampage title Twisted Metal on this one. I’ve actually written about this before and all my points from the original article still ring true for me.



Battle royale games are becoming a dime-a-dozen, and while most (looking at you Realm Royale) focus on parachuting in somewhere, finding guns and better loot, a game where you drive a car with missiles strapped onto the back adds a certain je’ne sais pas.

Kevin: I would kill a man to play a battle royale version of Twisted Metal.

Okay, it’s totally not Borderlands 3 but it is something from Epic Games. The Epic Game Launcher. Whaaa? Okay, bear with me here. We all have too many games. Really. The process of deciding what to play next is a Sisyphean task, worthy of Hercules. What mere mortal (that’s us) could manage to decide between the hundreds of games in our libraries?

That’s why I propose Epic Games Launcher: Battle Royale mode. Click a button, and your games fight it out, BR-stylee, until only one is left. Then you play that game, and only that game, until it’s completed. The launcher can even lock you out of any other games until that game’s end credits roll, or a certain number of hours played is hit, or whatever else you want to measure it by.

This gets rid of our backlogs, removes the inertia of indecision, and puts Battle Royale where it hasn’t gone before. Winner, winner, backlog clearer.

Kevin: Damn Joe, this is fucking genius.

Joe: Oh, and by the way, Josiah. You’re describing Crossout. Well kind of, as most of that is still team vs team. It could do with a BR mode though.

I’ve never played a Borderlands game or anything from the Epic game store. I got tired of playing Fortnite before season 4. The last game I really enjoyed playing online in any sort of social battle royal mode was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 . Legendary knife battles with my Nerdcore rap friends was the hot saturday night activity.

Can you battle royale FIFA or does that already count? I guess if I had to choose a game to give the battle royale treatment it would have to be Tetris. Go ahead and figure that one out.

Kevin: Uhhh, Curtis, have you ever heard of a game called Tetris 99 ? It’s literally a battle royale version of Tetris.

Curtis: Oh. Pass then.

Joe: Actually, you might be onto something here Curtis, with your hard-on for seeing footballers kick each other’s balls. FIFA 2020: Battle Royale Edition sounds great, I’ve always wanted to slap that smirk off of Cristiano Ronaldo’s face.

Curtis: No, you want to apply muscle cream to his manly, nay – godly – thighs. Quit lying.

This might be a little out of left field, but I’m just saying, how sick would it be if Army Men: Sarge’s Heroes had a battle royale mode? Just a million little plastic soldier men running around a sandbox and torching each other with flamethrowers while a bunch of camping a-holes wait for the screen to load so they can see far enough to snipe one another. It would be CHAOS.

No? Anyone?

Am I the only one who thinks we should stop making any more battle royale games? I feel like we have enough of them. It’s getting annoying how every gaming developer is trying to force-feed this new style of gaming down our throats.

But anyway, if I were to pick a game that should have a battle royale mode, it would be Rocket League. I have no rhyme or reasoning into this, but I think it would be cool. Imagine 100 cars on a field trying to score a goal? Sure, it would be complete mayhem, but I think it would be pretty interesting. I don’t know how they would do it, but I would be interested to see how they would.

