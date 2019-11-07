A Fortnite pro has received a lifetime ban for cheating and it seems he’s very very sorry for it

Popular UK-based Fortnite pro, FaZe Jarvis, 17, has been banned for life after making videos that show him using cheats in solo play and custom matches. The company that makes the game, Epic Games, has very clear rules about cheating, which the young pro either didn’t know or didn’t care when he made the videos.

Whelp, if this isn’t a cautionary tale for “if you’re gonna do something against the rules, don’t record it…”

FaZe Jarvis has been banned for life from Fortnite after using aimbots in recorded videos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FaZe Jarvis has apologized for his actions, and accepted the consequences, urging other players to review Epic Games’ community rules so they don’t find themselves in a similar situation. The video showing the aimbot use has been taken down, but multiple other YouTubers have uploaded the recording, which shows Jarvis saying he knows he shouldn’t be using bots, and that he was using a “new PC” because he doesn’t want to be banned on his main machine.

Epic’s website has very clear descriptions of its stance on the actions it considers acceptable or not:

Play fairly and within the rules of the game. Don’t cheat, grief, team, or exploit bugs and game outcome impacting glitches.

Some fans think that Jarvis’ punishment was too harsh

A duo that cheated during the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers only earned a 14-day ban

The 17-year old still has a bright future ahead, even if it’s not in Fortnite. He’s reportedly earned $2 million from gaming to date, so it’s a fair bet he’ll be back playing professionally somewhere soon. Guess you could say a ban didn’t FaZe him…

What do you think? Is a lifetime ban too harsh for the 17-year-old? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: