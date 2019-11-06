Red Dead Redemption 2’s PC launch is a complete mess – here’s what players are saying about it

Red Dead Redemption 2 has finally been released on PC by Rockstar, but like all of their recent launches – it hasn’t gone smoothly. Perhaps it’s fair to call it a Day of Anger, rather than the Wild West Story that Rockstar had envisioned.

We’ve only just got our copy installed, so expect a duel at high noon versus the console versions we’ve reviewed previously in the days to come. Until that auspicious date, let’s see what the internet has been saying about the issues at launch:

Another Rockstar PC release, another Fistful of Issues…

Okay, maybe not a fistful, but I wouldn’t know as, like many others, I can’t get the game to load. Trying to run RDR2 crashes the game, then crashes the Rockstar launcher… Maybe it’s an issue with the decryption process, as I kept getting a warning about files in the install directory that shouldn’t be there (why though? when all I did was install from the launcher?), so I’m redownloading as I write this. Thank god for gigabit fiber…

Does this one game solve the PC vs Console argument? Probably not, but it’s a good reminder that whatever platform you play on – you might get issues at launch…

[Update 2] Rockstar has issued a fix to the Rockstar Games Launcher, addressing a number of bugs that were causing issues. Go update your Launcher and try running the game again. If that doesn’t work, there’s some general troubleshooting steps to try before attempting to run the game again.

[Update] It seems that PCGamesn managed to fix it by completely reinstalling Windows on their testbench. I’ll try installing on a spare SSD later and report back.

It seems the crashing issue is widespread enough for Rockstar to send out a quote:

We’re aware of the current issues and are actively looking into any other issues as they arise – we’ll continue to update the Rockstar Support pages with more information as it becomes available

Great, so while we wait for that to happen so I can bring you some review content, let’s see what the lucky few that can run the game are saying:

u/AMATHYST_MLX on Reddit says “Late to the party, but M Y G O D”

Those who were able to defeat the first boss (err I mean crashing issue) were treated to a smorgasbord of delightful visuals

Obviously some people still think that their consoles are superior…

Take That You PC Clowns 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 That's Why Red Dead Redemption 2 is Trash Period pic.twitter.com/BQlsBCgXGl — 🔥Playstation is King🔥 (@JermarBates33) November 6, 2019

Oh look, it’s a wall-leaning simulator (but don’t it look purdy)

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC pic.twitter.com/ePs8jhln4Q — Chilly Bird! (@RyanD86) November 6, 2019

Wait a minute… isn’t that Los Santos?

The PC port of Red Dead Redemption 2 looks great pic.twitter.com/fTevRUnVvR — DaEnixSquared (@BelkinTheKid) November 3, 2019

Oh gosh, I hope they got the livestock out first…

guys, red dead redemption 2 is fine on pc, i've had no problems whatsoever with it, what are you guys talking about? pic.twitter.com/eUk26gZRLR — T9 (@Thafnine) November 5, 2019

There’s a pretty sweet photo mode in Red Dead Redemption 2 (if you can get past the crashing…)

Especially in the hands of a professional…

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC photo mode) pic.twitter.com/fFNefdjDiz — Petri Levälahti (@Berduu) November 5, 2019

Can’t wait to experience the cinematic goodness

And we’ll leave you with the optimism for Red Dead Redemption 2 on Twitter about it being fixed quickly by Rockstar…

https://twitter.com/NepBoni/status/1192098787201835008?s=20

What do you think? Suprised the game has had so many issues at launch? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: