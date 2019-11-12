Google Stadia will only have 12 games available at launch – Here’s what they are

On November 19, Google’s first foray in the world of video games will occur. The Google Stadia is another cloud gaming service, but currently, the only one on the market that can do 4K. The announcement of the system in March of this year was met with some criticism and even as the release date inches closer.

With that said, even with complaints, a library of games can make or break a system. Earlier this year, we listed the games that will be available for the console. This week, Google has confirmed which games will be ready-to-play next week.

Only twelve games on Stadia at launch? Are they at least good games?

The majority of the games that are set for launch are ports, but there are a handful of exclusive indie titles.

Confirmed for November 19: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, Gylt (exclusive), Just Dance 2020, Kine (exclusive), Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption II, Thumper, Tomb Raider (2013 reboot), Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Samurai Shodown (2019 reboot).

The following games do not have a set release date but will be available for the Stadia by the end of the year.

Coming later in 2019: Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Dragonball Xenoverse 2, Farming Simulator 19, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Grid, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising, and Wolfenstein Youngblood.

In the same blog post, Google also announced other games coming for the Stadia.

Coming soon (2020 and beyond): Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077.

For what is to come, the Stadia still has a pretty solid launch lineup and a lot more to come. It is kind of surprising not seeing an obligatory Skyrim or Resident Evil 4 port, however.

What do you think? Happy with the launch titles on Google Stadia? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.