Facebook finally lets you remove annoying tabs from the shortcut bar – Here’s how

Facebook is introducing a new option for their mobile app called Shortcut Bar Settings. The goal of the new feature is to help declutter a person’s notifications, which is something users can do on their computers.

A currently unnamed Facebook spokesperson confirmed this in an interview with TechCrunch.

We are rolling out navigation bar controls to make it easier for people to connect with the things they like and control the notifications they get within the Facebook app.

For a lot of Facebook users, having a glut of notifications from Watch and/or Groups can be annoying. And they can be especially annoying if you are not using the myriad of features Facebook has, such as Marketplace.

Here’s a hypothetical scenario, if you are looking to attend an event, the notifications for it might get lost in the shuffle. This new option is looking to fix situations like that.

The way to stop the notifications is actually fairly simple, we’ll show you how it’s done below.

To edit your Facebook Shortcut bar:

Head to the hamburger tab (the three-lined-menu) on your Shortcut bar Scroll down to Settings & Privacy and tap Settings Find the Shortcut section and click on it

Currently, the Shortcut Bar Options are available for iOS. Facebook reassures Android users that the new feature will be soon rolled out for their OS in the next couple of weeks.

One of the social media giant’s goals last year was to have more of a focus on personalization and connections with friends and family. Facebook’s addition of more friend-focused features and the redesign of the notifications bar, allowing users to access tabs easily, was part of that initiative.

