Ming-Chi Kuo is back at it with another report regarding the rumored iPhone SE2, a new iPad Pro, and surprisingly, an Apple AR headset.

The report doesn’t add anything regarding the rumored SE2, so if you want to learn more about that, make sure to check out our original piece. The new iPad Pro and AR headset, however, are definitely worth talking about, so let’s dive in.

According to Kuo, Apple is planning on releasing a new iPad Pro and AR headset in 2020

This new tablet could feature a time-of-flight-sensor on the rear camera system. Basically, this is like the TrueDepth system found on current iPhones and iPads and helps calculate distances. As 9to5Mac notes, this is probably to improve AR and AR-related apps.

Also included in the report is a bit of a curveball – an Apple AR headset could release in 2020. Not much is known about what this could be, but it does shed some light on coding found in iOS 13. There is also no mention of design, but considering this is Apple we’re talking about, I would put my money on a form of glasses and not a full-blown, Oculus-style headset.

Kuo does note that the company will work with 3rd party companies to create the first round of headsets. The TF International Securities analyst has a pretty good track record, so I guess we’ll see how this all plays out in the coming months.

