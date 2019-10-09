Surprisingly, teens are spending more time on YouTube than Netflix

A new survey by Piper Jaffray, an investment bank and institutional securities firm, looks at teen habits like spending, viewing, and eating. The survey size was 9,500 people and some of the results are actually a bit surprising.

As for the headline, yep, those of Generation Z (people born between 1995-2014) are spending more time consuming entertainment through YouTube than Netflix. For hard numbers, 37% prefer YouTube compared to 35% who prefer Netflix. Even so, Netflix still crushed competitors like Hulu and Prime Video, at 7% and 3% respectively.

“Among the subscription services, Netflix is the leader in a category that contains massive multi-year growth potential as more content viewing shifts online,” Piper Jaffray analysts said. “There will be increasing competition (Disney’s Disney+ and Apple’s Apple TV+) and unforeseen hurdles, but we believe the market will support multiple players, with Netflix leading the way.”

The survey also looks at some other spending habits of Generation Z, so let’s do a rapid-fire round. The teens love Chick-fil-a. Teens preferred shopping for beauty products in-store vs online. Amazon is the preferred online shopping destination, coming in at 52%, 13 times higher than the number 2 store, Nike.

The survey results are definitely interesting, but it’s important to remember that this survey only looks at 9,500 people, well below the 72 million people that comprise Gen Z.

