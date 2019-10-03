Yup, sounds like Apple totally has noise-canceling AirPods in the works

We’ve been hearing about a possible set of Apple AirPods with Active Noise Canceling for some time, and now we know that they’re coming, and also what they might look like.

9to5Mac found some interesting clues inside the iOS 13.2 beta, including an icon of the upcoming AirPods, and some other references in the code regarding features.

Noise-canceling AirPods shown in iOS 13.2 beta icon assets

When Slashleaks showed some purported AirPods 3 pictures last month (shown above), I thought they looked more like a copycat from another company. It seems I was mistaken, as the physical leaks match closely to the accessibility icon found by 9to5Mac.

The new AirPods look larger, and will probably come with some sort of silicone cup to fit snugly into your ear so the noise canceling can work effectively.

More details about the upcoming Apple AirPods:

The physical design looks more like the original, wired buds than the slimline AirPods we have today

Code references in the OS suggest some features, like different listening modes and the model code B298

The icon showing the design was found in the accessibility assets, suggesting that the new AirPods can also be used as a hearing aid

It’s about time that Apple tweaked the AirPods design to fit into more people’s ears properly, and also to add noise canceling. They’re still the only premium true wireless earbud for many, with a whole industry of copycats trying to take the crown with better features. Will the noise-canceling AirPods come with an ear-splitting pricetag?

What do you think? Interested in noise-canceling AirPods? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

