A new leak shows us that the upcoming AirPods 3 will look a lot like the AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro have been out for a little over a year now and have been a hit for Apple. Now, a new leak might give us a glimpse of what the company has planned for the AirPods 3.

While AirPods and AirPods Pro are similar in aspects, the Pro model gives users things like spatial audio and interchangeable ear tips. The leak, from 52audio, shows apparent product images of the new AirPods 3.

52audio’s report shows an AirPods model with a shorter stem and interchangeable ear tips, making them much closer in form to the AirPods Pro. Their report also says Apple could announce the new model as soon as March of this year.

Image: 52audio

The leaked charging case for the new AirPods 3 also looks closer to that of the AirPods Pro case.

A March release also aligns with an older report from Apple leaker, Jon Prosser, who also stated that AirPods 3 could launch on March 16. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believed Apple would launch a new AirPods model in the first-half of 2021.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: