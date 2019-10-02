Gadgets
Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are the weirdest earbuds I’ve seen
Someone in Microsoft’s design department misheard ‘earbuds’ for ‘earplugs’…
Microsoft showed off a ton of new Surface devices yesterday, including the AirPod-competing Surface Earbuds. Who names these things, anyway? They live up to their oh-so-imaginative name by paving over your earholes.
Yes, the Surface Earbuds are closer to Surface Earplugs. Oh, joy.
Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds turn your ears into a solid surface
Okay, so we see a lot of true wireless earbuds here at KnowTechie but these are the weirdest to date.
Let’s just talk about the fact they look like you stuck a small dinner plate on your ears for a minute. While that’s probably good for the touch-sensitive navigation controls, it just looks weird. Is this because extreme ear piercings are so mainstream nowadays that this seems a normal design?
- Microsoft says they have “all-day comfort.” Not sure I trust any earbuds that have to mention that they’re comfortable, feels like the tech version of “Trust me, I’m a doctor…”
- They claim an impressive 24 hours of battery life, that’s 8 hrs per charge from the Earbuds, and two full recharges
- They’re controlled by tap and swipe gestures, just like other wireless earbuds
- They have integration to Microsoft Office, so you can control Powerpoint presentations and other things with them
- Real-time translation with over 60 languages supported
If you really want the Surface Earbuds, they’ll cost you $250 when available later this year.
What do you think? Interested in these over-sized earbuds from Microsoft? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
