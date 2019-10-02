Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds are the weirdest earbuds I’ve seen

Microsoft showed off a ton of new Surface devices yesterday, including the AirPod-competing Surface Earbuds. Who names these things, anyway? They live up to their oh-so-imaginative name by paving over your earholes.

Yes, the Surface Earbuds are closer to Surface Earplugs. Oh, joy.

Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds turn your ears into a solid surface

Okay, so we see a lot of true wireless earbuds here at KnowTechie but these are the weirdest to date.

Let’s just talk about the fact they look like you stuck a small dinner plate on your ears for a minute. While that’s probably good for the touch-sensitive navigation controls, it just looks weird. Is this because extreme ear piercings are so mainstream nowadays that this seems a normal design?

Microsoft says they have “all-day comfort.” Not sure I trust any earbuds that have to mention that they’re comfortable, feels like the tech version of “Trust me, I’m a doctor…”

They claim an impressive 24 hours of battery life, that’s 8 hrs per charge from the Earbuds, and two full recharges

They’re controlled by tap and swipe gestures, just like other wireless earbuds

They have integration to Microsoft Office, so you can control Powerpoint presentations and other things with them

Real-time translation with over 60 languages supported

If you really want the Surface Earbuds, they’ll cost you $250 when available later this year.

