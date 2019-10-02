Twitter and Tweetdeck are suffering serious outages right now

UPDATE: Twitter seems to be back up and running, but Tweetdeck seems to be down for most people. According to Outage.Report, the issue seems to be widespread.

UPDATE 10:27 AM EST: Tweetdeck is still on the fritz. However, there’s a quick fix, as one Twitter user recently pointed out:

If anyone is using tweetdeck and have that flashy bar still at the top, just remove the scheduled post column from it, at least till its fixed. — Politcswatch (@Politcswatch) October 2, 2019

I’ve been having issues with Tweetdeck all morning and after removing the “scheduled posts” column, that seemed to do the trick. Everything seems to be working fine now. Try it and it should help you too. This is the best solution we can think of until Twitter issues a fix. Original reporting below….

If you’re like most people trying to access Twitter and Tweetdeck, chances are you’re having issues. Both services are currently suffering an outage. Twitter addressed it earlier this morning saying folks may have trouble getting notifications, viewing DMs, tweets, images, polls – the whole nine yards. While users on Tweetdeck are completely locked out of the app.

Twitter says they’re working on a fix and everything should be up and running soon. Personally, Twitter seems to be working fine on my end. However, Tweetdeck is completely down for me. I can’t see any new tweets, and it keeps logging me out. It seems like I’m not the only one:

Anyone else having #tweetdeck issues this morning? I’m getting these notifications that I can’t X out of pic.twitter.com/a3P9AVgI48 — Sara Tracey (@SaraTraceyTU) October 2, 2019

@TweetDeck

What's happened to my account? Locked out? — Alastair Gilchrist (@AJGBusiness) October 2, 2019

Tweetdeck is still down 🙁 — MadMup (@madmup) October 2, 2019

The weird part here is that Twitter’s status page says everything is fine and operational. While that may be the case for Twitter, it certainly isn’t for Tweetdeck. At around 7 AM, Twitter’s Support account tweeted the issue should be resolved by now:

The issue is just about fixed. You should be able to access Twitter as usual. If not, give it a few more minutes! Thanks for waiting. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

But again, Tweetdeck seems to be the issue here, as one Twitter user promptly replied to Twitter Support:

https://twitter.com/SpittingBack/status/1179358621492301825

All we can say here now is to sit tight and wait for this all to blow over. We’ll keep you posted when we learn more.

You seeing what we’re seeing? Having issues with Twitter? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: