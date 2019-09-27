Apple will release its movies in theaters before streaming them because that’s how it works, right?

When Apple announced its subscription service, Apple TV+, we all thought the only way to see its original content was to subscribe. Well, that’s not quite true, as Apple plans to release its original movies in theater chains before they move onto the streaming service.

That’s a move that will likely win the Cupertino-based company some fans in Hollywood, who don’t like to see films with minimal theater runs get nominated for prestigious awards.

Apple will release its movies in theaters before they come to Apple TV+

The move to have extended theatrical release periods for its own movies should win some hearts in Hollywood.

Apple has obviously studied the flak that Netflix received from directors and producers like Steven Spielberg, who said, “I don’t believe films that are just given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination.”

This staggered release schedule could be similar to that of rival Amazon, which releases some films for three-month theater runs before they are added to the streaming service

One of the first major theatrical releases for Apple is supposed to be Sophia Coppola’s On The Rocks, which stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray. If everything goes well with production, this should get a mid-2020 theatrical release, with a possible premiere at Cannes or another film festival

The missed opportunity to work with JJ Abrams was supposedly down to Apple not having any theatrical distribution aims

Apple looks like it means business to attract more talent to create its content. Keeping the Hollywood elite happy is just one part of its overall strategy to make Apple TV+ a success.

