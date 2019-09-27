KnowTechie Roundtable: What podcasts do we listen to during normal human activities?

We’re an opinionated bunch here at KnowTechie. In fact, the only thing we enjoy more than expressing our own opinions is shooting each others’ down with vociferous, unrestrained vitriol.

As such, we’ve decided to launch a new weekly series, the KnowTechie Roundtable, to do just that. Join us every Friday to hear us dish dish, bish on our favorite topics in tech while hurling insults at one another but mostly Kevin.

So, we ask: What podcasts do we listen to when conducting normal human activities?

Wait, no one has started this yet. Fine, I’ll be the one. I can’t really listen to podcasts during the day because it screws with writing and editing, but when I can, I’m mainly listening to SEO podcasts and motivational BS.

I’m going to get a lot of hate for this, but I listen to a lot of Gary V. I know most of it is trash, but I’m garbage, so it works. Also, Etsy has a pretty good podcast that goes into details about how to make your shop better and you get some decent SEO tips, as well. Also, buy a mug, you probably won’t hate it., *waves vaguely* SEO.

Kevin: Please don’t turn into one of those SEO nerds, Josiah.

Josiah: You wish.

Joe: He does wish, then we’d rank higher in search… Anyway, if you’ve finished trying to mug the readers for their hard-earned cash, maybe Curtis has something vaguely interesting to add.

I have listened to zero podcasts in my life, but I have listened to terrestrial radio and that is terrible, but I would listen to an AMSR podcast of Josiah seductively talking about what he learned listening to SEO podcasts and tearing his genitals off to Gary V. shouting at him to buy his shoes or whatever.

Josh: That’s a fairly Curtis response and also disturbing as hell.

Fuck, finally I get to inflict my podcast preferences on the rest of you. I listen to so many podcasts.

If I’m running errands during the day, I mostly listen to stuff where I get to learn about the world. 99% Invisible is about the design of the everyday world and turns seemingly boring topics like the origin of the refrigerated shipping container into fascinating episodes. A lot of people don’t know this, but I used to be in criminal justice as a researcher and professor, so I love Criminal, which explores anything that’s technically “criminal” from bizarre historic incidents to modern-day grandmas baking pot brownies.

I drive Uber a lot, so at night on my way home is when I listen to fiction and creepy stuff (and fiction that is creepy!). Welcome to Night Vale is my favorite, but I’m also finished with Alice Isn’t Dead and both seasons of Wolverine (The Long Night and The Lost Trail). Passenger List is a new one that’s excellent, too.

I also really love heartfelt, sincere stories, so The Memory Palace is one of my favorite things in the whole world and I just saw Nate DiMeo live in Philly last week. The Anthropocene Reviewed is also great and I love a good episode of The Moth.

Whatcha got?

Weeeelllllll, I don’t exactly listen to podcasts per-se. I do, however, listen to Inside Gaming Daily or listen to Jim Sterling rant and squeal about microtransactions on YouTube when I am at the gym. I really like how Inside Gaming presents their news coverage, even if I do hear it a day late and probably after we covered it here at KnowTechie. Jim, well, Jim is a video game journalism figurehead. He’s fun to listen to and his work to make the video game industry safer for both sides of the industry is admirable.

I have a buddy that does a podcast fairly regularly called Gaming The Industry. They’ve done over 200 of them and I want to be a supportive friend, but I think I’ve listened to 3.25 of them. It’s not bad but even though the two podcast-like shows I listen to are about gaming, it’s hard to swallow down 45 minutes-plus of just chit chat that I have no part in.

I do also like to listen to NuxTaku and Mother’s Basement. Both of these guys talk about anime almost exclusively and are on two separate sides of the spectrum. Nux is a goofy memelord that is loud and bombastic. He effectively makes listicles about anime and anime characters. He drops the occasional top lists on more adult topics and that shit is hilarious.

Mother’s Basement is run by Geoff Thew and is surprisingly articulate and thought out. If you watched anime back in the days of Sailor Moon and DragonBall and wanted to know more about what is going on in this generation of anime, Mother’s Basement has you covered. Seriously, he offers the best insight out there and his recommendations will have something you will enjoy.

I’m one of those people who can’t type while listening to anything with words in it. I just can’t. If there’s a radio playing and I hear the lyrics, I subconsciously start typing them out while it was the summer of sixty-nine… Yeah, like that. Thanks a bunch, WZBA and your classic rock stylings. Therefore I don’t listen to podcasts.

It’s not just that though, although the idea of my articles spontaneously breaking into song does amuse me. I spent my teens and 20’s in England. If I wanted to listen to some grumpy man rant about any topic, I’d go to my local pub and listen to the guys who fought in WWII. Do they count as podcasts if they’re not recorded and put on iTunes? Is that like “if a tree falls in the forest and nobody is around, does it make a sound?”

Wow, guys. Wowwww. These might be the most depressing Roundtable answers yet. Etsy? None? Bryan Adams lyrics? I’m starting to think that Josh might be the only human here, but big ups to Joe for giving an answer as white as his surname.

Anyways, it should come as no surprise that I enjoy podcasts that lie firmly in the comedy-nonsense realm. I’m talking Comedy Bang Bang, How Did This Get Made? (both of which I’ve seen live tapings of in the past month) and Off Book: The Improvised Musical, all of which are on the Earwolf network. If I’m not spending almost all of my free time laughing at something then what’s the point, really?

On the off chance I do feel like listening to something serious – or dare I say, educational – then Crimetown is where it’s at (no Kevin, not Cum Town). The first season, which delved into the corruption-filled (to put it extremely lightly) mayoral career of Buddy Cianci, was one of the most compelling podcasts I’ve ever listened to, and the second season seems to be just as interesting so far.

Also, shout out to season one of Homecoming for being one of the best-scripted podcasts ever. Haven’t seen the show yet but I’ll get around to it eventually.

Damn, Jared. I was hoping you finally gave Cum Town a chance.

Anywaaay, some of you guys in this roundtable may already know this, but the podcast I listen to most, like the one I actually spend the most time on is without a doubt the Cum Town podcast.

Now, don’t let the name of the podcast fool you. They don’t talk about cum. Ok, not always, but they discuss a wide array of current topics, but, with the spin of a 12-year old (in all seriousness, all of the guys on the podcast are insanely smart). Not to mention, it’s insanely funny too. I’ve tried countless times to get the guys to listen to it, but every time I ask about it, they just look at me weird and brush it off.

When I’m not listening to Cum Town, I’m definitely tuning into Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast. He’s by far one of the funniest freckled cunts on this planet. It has a good mix of comedy, sports, and some of the most hilarious ad reads ever. I also fuck with the Joe Rogan podcast too. But yea, that’s the extent of it. I’m not really a podcast guy, but when I am listening to them, these are the ones I’m tuning into.

