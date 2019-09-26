Amazon just announced a ton of new gadgets and hardware, check them out here

Yesterday, Amazon had a device showcase event at its headquarters in Seattle (yes, where the balls are), with a dizzying amount of new devices. Those range from updated Echo speakers to a microwave and even some smart glasses.

That’s right, an Alexa device you can perch on your face.

Amazon just put Alexa into just about every part of your home

During its product event yesterday, Amazon showed that the retail giant wants to Alexa-fy your life. About the only part of the home not filled with Alexa was the kitchen sink, but maybe that’s on the roadmap for next year…

Here’s the whole list of Alexa enabled Amazon devices coming soon:

A new Echo Dot: Now the Dot looks more like the Google Home/Nest Mini, with cloth fabric covering and a built-in LED clock, for those times you don’t want to ask Alexa. It’ll cost $59.99

A new Echo: The baseline Echo speaker now has the immersive sound tech from last year's Echo Plus, and has new fabric shades. It'll cost $99

Echo Studio: This new Echo smart speaker can optimize its sound based on the room it is in. It's also pretty chunky and aimed at undercutting the Sonos lineup or the Apple HomePod. It'll cost $199.99

Echo Flex: This is the Echo for people who want Alexa but don't want larger speakers. It's basically just a way to put Alexa in every room, and it'll cost $24.99. There'll be motion sensor and nightlight add-ons for $15 each.

Echo Show 8: This is now the mid-range Show, with an 8-inch screen, a privacy shutter for the camera, and a low $129.99 price tag. Amazon is also partnering with the Food Network to let you watch interactive classes and recipes on your Echo Show, and ask Alexa questions while watching

Echo Glow: This $29.99 nightlight is Alexa-controlled and err, glows at night.

Amazon Smart Oven: Yes, someone at Amazon thought adding Alexa to an oven would be a good idea. It can behave as a convection oven, air fryer, and food warmer. Scanning Whole Foods barcodes with the Alexa app will tell the oven how long to cook things, and at what temperatures. It's $249.99, and you get a free Echo Dot thrown in.

Eero: There's a new Eero mesh networking kit coming, starting at $99 for one device and $249 for a three-pack.

Echo Buds: Put Alexa in yo' ears with these true wireless earbuds that also have active noise canceling (ANC) provided by Bose. They'll be $129.99, which is a great price with the addition of ANC. Oh, and if you're in a Whole Foods, you can ask Alexa to help you find things on the shelves.

Ring stick-up cam: No, it's not about robberies. Well, maybe it is as it adds another security camera to your existing setup that will work indoors or out. It's $99.99.

Ring retrofit alarm kit: This lets you link your existing door and window sensors up to your Ring security system. It'll cost $199.99.

Ring indoor camera: This is the first indoor cam from Nest and it's able to mount on walls or other surfaces. It'll cost $59.99.

My favorites from the announcements are also the most difficult to get. Both Echo Frames ($179.99) and Echo Loop ($129.99) are invite-only, but you can sign up to be one of the lucky ones from the respective product pages.

The Frames put Alexa into a slim pair of glasses, and let you use them to make calls and other things. Oh, and there’s no display or camera. The Loop is a smart ring that lets you invoke Alexa from your finger, then raise it to your ear to hear her responses.

What do you think? Interested in any of these upcoming products from Amazon? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

