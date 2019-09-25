Waze users will soon have access to Google Assistant

For those of you who are unaware of what Waze is, it’s basically a slightly different version of Google Maps.

Waze offers drivers real-time information such as traffic jams in their daily commutes. Ever since Google bought Waze, they have been actively trying to bring the app’s best features to Google Maps, however, it still has yet to support all of Waze’s different incident report features.

Google Assistant will soon be available on Waze

Google recently incorporated Google Assistant into Google Maps, which proved to be very useful hence, and now the company has announced that it is doing the same with Waze. Google Assistant working alongside Waze will make life much simpler for drivers as they could simply start reporting incidents by saying “Hey, Google” within the Waze app.

Drivers will also be able to enjoy the other benefits that come with Google Assistant. They will be able to do an array of thing such as reporting a pothole, making a calendar appointment, playing music, calling someone, or finding a coffee shop nearby. All of this can be achieved without the need to leave the Waze app at all. You can find all the commands here.

If Google Assistant doesn’t appear automatically on your device, you’ll have to manually enable it from within your Google Assistant’s settings. Unfortunately, the feature is only available on Android phones at this time.

