Amazon makes an Echo wall clock and I kind of want one

Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I looked at a wall clock. I mean, anytime I need to check the time I’ll glance at my Apple Watch or pull out my iPhone. I mean, it’s the 21st century. Who keeps track of the time using a wall clock?

Well, I guess that may change for me because I recently stumbled across this Echo wall clock from Amazon and I’m legit interested in buying one. I mean, look at it – It’s pretty dope, right?

As the name suggests, it’s an Amazon Echo in a wall clock. That’s it. But man, I could totally see myself using this every day. It can be used to set one or multiple timers. Actually, that’s all I think it can do. And digging in a little further, you actually need a compatible Echo device for it to work. So that’s lame.

But still, it’s a cool looking wall clock that has some Alexa capabilities baked into it. Not much, but some. Either way, it’s a cheap clock. Amazon normally retails this puppy for $30, but for a limited time they’re blowing these out the door at just $25 a pop. Sure, it’s not the biggest discount, but it’s enough of a discount that it has me considering buying one. Who knows, time will tell, amirite?



Do you see a need for this Amazon Echo wall clock? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

