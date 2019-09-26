You’ll soon be able to set Samuel L. Jackson as the voice for your Alexa device

He might “hate this hacker crap!” but that isn’t going to stop Samuel L. Jackson from guest starring on Amazon’s Alexa. Later this year, users of the usually-tame Alexa voice assistant will get the chance to buy the expletive-laden voice of Samuel L. Jackson to replace her dulcet tones.

In a first for celebrity voices on Alexa, Samuel L. Jackson isn’t just a voice pack, he’s an AI version of himself.

Hold onto your butts, Alexa is going R-rated. Samuel L. Jackson is going to be the first actor-turned-AI added to Alexa devices, and yes, he’ll be swearing up a storm. Don’t worry, you can turn off the swearing if you need to, but you’ll diminish his essence in the process. That’s some shit…

Jackson says he’s asked weekly to reenact the Pulp Fiction scene where he reads biblical passage Ezekiel 25:17. I guess now you can get your Echo device to do it on command

More celebrity voices will be added in 2020

Alexa also is getting some new privacy features, like auto-deletion of voice recordings

I can only hope that if the Samuel L. Jackson version of Alexa mishears you, it’ll respond with “English, motherf*cker, do you speak it?”

