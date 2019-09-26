Gadgets
You’ll soon be able to set Samuel L. Jackson as the voice for your Alexa device
Alexa, do I look like a bitch?
He might “hate this hacker crap!” but that isn’t going to stop Samuel L. Jackson from guest starring on Amazon’s Alexa. Later this year, users of the usually-tame Alexa voice assistant will get the chance to buy the expletive-laden voice of Samuel L. Jackson to replace her dulcet tones.
In a first for celebrity voices on Alexa, Samuel L. Jackson isn’t just a voice pack, he’s an AI version of himself.
Samuel L. Jackson will bring extra expletives to Amazon’s Alexa
Hold onto your butts, Alexa is going R-rated. Samuel L. Jackson is going to be the first actor-turned-AI added to Alexa devices, and yes, he’ll be swearing up a storm. Don’t worry, you can turn off the swearing if you need to, but you’ll diminish his essence in the process. That’s some shit…
- Jackson says he’s asked weekly to reenact the Pulp Fiction scene where he reads biblical passage Ezekiel 25:17. I guess now you can get your Echo device to do it on command
- More celebrity voices will be added in 2020
- Alexa also is getting some new privacy features, like auto-deletion of voice recordings
I can only hope that if the Samuel L. Jackson version of Alexa mishears you, it’ll respond with “English, motherf*cker, do you speak it?”
What do you think? Plan on using this new voice with your Alexa-enabled devices? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
