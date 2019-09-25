News
You can now apply for a job at McDonald’s through Alexa and Google Assistant for some reason
Google, I’ll take a McJob with fries, thanks.
Listen up. You can now use Alexa or Google Assistant to start a job application at McDonald’s. Think of this as your first interview, just conducted by through, and by, a drive-thru window.
It’s just a shame you can’t do your interview via Alexa as well, that would truly be next level.
Saying “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s,” or similar with Google Assistant, will start the application process. From there, you’ll have to answer a few basic questions out loud, and then a link to continue the application will get texted to your phone.
No having to search websites for the application link, no phone calls, and better yet – all of it can be done from the comfort of your couch.
- McDonald’s calls the process, “Apply Thru”
- It’s the latest of tech efforts from McD’s, including partnerships with Uber Eats and DoorDash, experimental drone delivery, and its self-order kiosks
McDonald’s is also testing out cooking robots and voice-activated drive-thrus, to finally automate the entire process. Imagine that, fast food without the risk of an errant hair in your burger. Bring on the robochefs!
What do you think? Is this a cool idea or just a dumb gimmick? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
