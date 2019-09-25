You can now apply for a job at McDonald’s through Alexa and Google Assistant for some reason

Listen up. You can now use Alexa or Google Assistant to start a job application at McDonald’s. Think of this as your first interview, just conducted by through, and by, a drive-thru window.

It’s just a shame you can’t do your interview via Alexa as well, that would truly be next level.

You can now apply for jobs at McDonald’s through your voice assistant

Saying “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s,” or similar with Google Assistant, will start the application process. From there, you’ll have to answer a few basic questions out loud, and then a link to continue the application will get texted to your phone.

No having to search websites for the application link, no phone calls, and better yet – all of it can be done from the comfort of your couch.

McDonald’s calls the process, “Apply Thru”

It’s the latest of tech efforts from McD’s, including partnerships with Uber Eats and DoorDash, experimental drone delivery, and its self-order kiosks

McDonald’s is also testing out cooking robots and voice-activated drive-thrus, to finally automate the entire process. Imagine that, fast food without the risk of an errant hair in your burger. Bring on the robochefs!

