Gmail finally adds dark mode to Android and iOS – Here’s how to turn it on

One of the best things to happen for mobile device UI is dark mode. It saves your screens, it saves your eyes, and it gives the user a choice. Do you use the often-blinding white/grey color scheme, or do you opt for suave darker tones?

Now, you get a choice in the mobile version of Gmail, whether you use Android, or prefer iOS.

You can’t turn your Gmail into a black hole but here’s the next best thing

Google announced the change today, and judging by the reply section, it’s a winner. Now if they’ll only bring back Inbox, that’d be perfect. The change is rolling out gradually, so keep checking for updates and you’ll soon be able to dark mode all the things.

Once updated, here’s how to set it up:

On Android:

If you have Android 10, head to Settings -> Display -> Theme and turn it on there.

If you own a Pixel, turning Battery Saver on also turns on system-wide Dark Mode

Heading to the Theme tab in Gmail will also let you set it, but only for Gmail

On iOS:

If you’ve got iOS 13, you can either set system-wide Dark Mode in Settings > Display & Brightness > Appearance and tap on Dark, or you can go to the Theme tab in the Gmail app, and turn it on there

If you've got iOS 11 or 12, you can open Gmail and head to the Settings tab to turn on dark mode

Your retinas will thank you.

