By now, most people know that it’s pretty customary to add a signature at the end of emails. But it can be a pretty big hassle to manually type out a signature every time. That’s why we want to show you how to add a signature in Gmail.

When you create a signature on Gmail and add it to your email address, it can save you loads of time. Instead of having to type out your signature every time you send a new email, the Gmail app will add your signature to the end of the email for you.

Gmail signatures aren’t necessarily the easiest setting to find. With tons of menus and settings options, it can be pretty difficult to find your way to the right place. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with step-by-step instructions to the Gmail signature settings menu.

Why you should add a Gmail signature

As we noted earlier, adding Gmail signatures can save you a bunch of time in the long run. Email signatures can end up being pretty long, depending on where you are sending them from.

And a good email signature can set you apart from other emailers. But, if you don’t want to have to type out your entire signature every time, you will need to create a signature in Gmail.

You can even create multiple signatures that you use depending on who you are emailing. But we’ll get into that a little later.

How to add a signature to Gmail from desktop

First, we’ll take a look at the place where you’ll likely be using Gmail the most. Adding Gmail signatures on your computer requires you to head the Gmail website in your browser.

Log into Gmail and click the cogwheel settings menu

Image: KnowTechie

Click See all settings

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down and find the Signature section and click Create new

Image: KnowTechie

Select a name for the signature and click Create (this just helps identify the signature, it’s not what the signature will actually say)

Image: KnowTechie

In the box to the right, type out your signature. You can format the signature with images or different text styles.

Image: KnowTechie

Under the signature text box, select if you want the signature on new emails, replies, or both

Image: KnowTechie

When you’re finished with the signature, scroll down and select Save Changes

Image: KnowTechie

And that’s how you create your first signature in Gmail. If you want, you can even use this same method to set up additional signatures after the first one. For example, you can have one signature that you use on new emails and another that you use for replies and forwards.

Image: KnowTechie

And if you’re ever wondering, “How do I change signatures in Gmail?”, you can easily switch between your various signatures while you are composing an email.

Image: KnowTechie

In the email window, you can click the Insert signature button at the bottom to choose a different one. Gmail will automatically replace the old signature with the new one you chose.

How to add a Gmail signature through the mobile app

If you use the Gmail mobile app on your Android or iOS device, you can also add a signature on that device. But it works a little different than the desktop version of Google’s email service, as you can only set one signature per email address on mobile. Nonetheless, here’s how you do it:

In the Gmail app on your device, select the hamburger menu

Image: KnowTechie

Choose Settings at the bottom

Image: KnowTechie

Select the appropriate Gmail account

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down to the General section and find the Mobile signature option

Image: KnowTechie

Type in your signature and select OK

Image: KnowTechie

And that’s how you add a mobile Gmail signature on Android or iOS. As you can see, you don’t have quite the formatting options that are available for desktop signatures on Gmail.

Additionally, there’s no way to set up multiple signature options on the Gmail mobile app. If you set up a mobile signature, it will add to every email you send, no matter what.

You can manually remove the signature from the bottom of an email. But there definitely aren’t the same customization options on mobile as there are on desktop. Still, the mobile signature option is there on iOS and Android if you need it.

Email signatures set you apart from other emailers

There’s everything you need to know about setting up Gmail signatures. Having a nice email signature can set you apart from other emailers, meaning your messages will be read more often.

And if you’re using Gmail, you have a lot of different options when it comes to signatures. You can have multiple signatures that automatically fill depending on if you’re sending a new message or a reply.

You can even easily switch between your stored signatures, as long as you’re on the desktop version of Gmail. Just make sure you don’t accidentally delete your account when you’re navigating the settings.

