3.2 billion people worldwide use Google Chrome as their browser of choice. With that many users, it is a major target for hackers. That’s what you need to make sure you know how to update Google Chrome.

For the most part, Google Chrome silently downloads updates in the background, keeping you safe and secure. Sometimes you need to manually help things along, so we’ll show you how to do that.

Thankfully, the days of needing to hunt for update packages are over, with Chrome being nearly effortless to update. We’ll show you how on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chromebook, so keep reading.

Image: KnowTechie

Google’s browser checks for an update every 23 hours and 20 minutes. Major updates, where the version number goes up by one, happen roughly every six weeks. Security updates can be more often, with Google issuing these as they fix issues.

You can also check the publicly posted schedule for when the Chromium project will update. That’ll let you know if you should be expecting a jump to the next numbered version, although it won’t tell you if there are any pending security updates. Google’s Blog has all the details you need for that.

Keeping Google Chrome up to date doesn’t just help you stay safer online. Updates can bring new features, fixes for security issues, improved speed, and performance, and also keep your browser compatible with the websites you like to visit.

Image: KnowTechie

Google’s browser typically downloads updates automatically, as Google releases new versions. If you haven’t closed your browser in a while, Chrome will notify you that there’s an update waiting.

Look up at the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of Google Chrome to see what color it is. If it’s grayish, you don’t have an update ready. Otherwise, the dots icon will be colored based on how long it’s been ready to update:

Green : An update ha been available for 2 days

An update ha been available for 2 days Orange : An update has been available for 4 days

An update has been available for 4 days Red : An update has been available for 7 days

If you see an orange or red dot on your menu, keep following along below to update Chrome.

If you need to update Chrome or just want to check which version you are on, you can do that. Here’s how to update Chrome on PC and Mac:

Click on the three-dot icon

Screenshot: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

Navigate to Help then click About Google Chrome

Screenshot: KnowTechie

You’ll see the below page which has all the information you need about your current version of Google Chrome. When this page opens, Chrome also does a check for pending updates, so you’ll see an animation while it checks, and another animation while it updates your browser if it finds an update.

Screenshot: KnowTechie

Google will prompt you to Relaunch your browser if you had an update. It’s important to do so; as your browser isn’t fully updated until it restarts.

Image: KnowTechie

When Chrome restarts, it will reopen all of your opened tabs and windows, with the exception of any sites you are browsing in Incognito mode.

Apple users on macOS will find the process to update their browser is the same as on PC.

On iPhones or iPads, the only way to update Google Chrome is through the App Store. It should automatically update while your device is charging.

If you think it’s not updating for any reason, here’s how to check and trigger the update manually:

Open the App Store

Image: KnowTechie

Tap on your account icon at the top-right

Image: KnowTechie

Pull down on the screen to refresh the pending updates list, then tap on Update All

Image: KnowTechie

That will update your Google Chrome browser, and every other iOS app that was waiting to update.

The last thing is to make sure your device has Automatic Updates turned on. This will keep Chrome, and all of your other apps, updated to the latest version as it gets published to the App Store.

Open Settings

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll to either iTunes & App Store or App Store (depending on the version of iOS you have)

Image: KnowTechie

Scroll down to Automatic Downloads and toggle App Updates on

Image: KnowTechie

Now Google Chrome will automatically keep itself up to date on your iOS or iPadOS device.

Similar to iOS, Android users will need to head to the Google Play Store to update Chrome. Here’s how:

Open the Play Store app

Image: KnowTechie

Tap your profile picture at the top-right

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Manage apps & device

Image: KnowTechie

You’ll see an overview of your installed apps. If any have updates, it will say Updates available. Tap on Update all to update every app, including Google Chrome

Image: KnowTechie

That covers updating Google Chrome on Android and iOS! You now have all of the latest features and security updates for Chrome.

Finally, for Chromebook users, we wanted to detail how to update Chrome OS, which includes all of the updates for Google Chrome.

Like many of the solutions above, Chrome OS should update automatically, but here’s how to manually check:

From your desktop, click on the time in the bottom right corner followed by Settings (the gear icon)

Image: KnowTechie

Click About Chrome OS on the left-hand side

Image: KnowTechie

In the Chrome OS section, look for the Check for Updates button

Image: KnowTechie

Click that button and any updates available will install

Image: KnowTechie

Finally, click Restart to finalize the installation

Image: KnowTechie

There you have it, you’ve now upgraded Chrome OS on your Chromebook!

Now you have all the information to update your Google Chrome apps on all your devices; in the rare case that they don’t automatically update.

This will keep you safe as you browse the internet. It will also improve page loading times, and give you a better experience on the web.

Do you update Google Chrome as soon as you can? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

