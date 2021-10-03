How to stop Google Chrome from constantly logging you out

Getting logged out from your account on Google Chrome is a common problem experienced by hundreds of thousands of users. Re-entering the credentials can be pretty annoying, especially if Google Chrome is your default browser and you use it frequently.

With Google accounts and Chrome being tied hand-in-hand, it can make finding the reason behind constant logouts difficult, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Here are a few fast fixes that might help you resolve this issue.

Using an outdated Chrome version makes you vulnerable to malware. To see if that is the issue, press the three dots located on the right upper corner of Google Chrome, then Help, and then About Chrome. You will know that your browser is updated if you see the message “Google Chrome is up to date.”

You can also follow our guide for all devices here.

Disable Sync

When the Sync option is enabled, it syncs login info for auto-fill information, different websites, history, and so on. As a result, the user can access the synced data from any device that uses the same account.

The issue here is that for some reason, Chrome might be failing to sync your login info or fails to do it consistently across the devices logged on that account.

To solve this, you need to go to Settings, from where you can turn off Sync on the main screen. Then, restart the browser to see if this fixed the issue or you need to be looking at other fixes.

Check sign-in settings

Google Chrome comes with a feature that doesn’t allow you to sign in to your browser when you turn it on. To check whether this is the case, navigate to Settings, Sync, and then Google Services. Then you need to drag the toggle to the right side to enable Google Chrome to sign you in.

Again, if this doesn’t resolve things, move on to the next fix.

Disable Chrome extensions

Even though it is pretty rare, some extensions can mess with your browser’s processes. To check if that’s the case, navigate to Settings > More tools > Extensions. If you need additional context, please check out our guide for removing Chrome extensions here.

Then you need to disable all extensions to check if they are the cause of the issue. If that’s the case, you need to start enabling one extension after another to find the one that causes the problem.

Enable Cookies

If you have disabled cookies, that might be why Google Chrome doesn’t remember your login information. To check and enable cookies, open Cookies and other site data, which you can find in Settings. While you are at it, you need to make sure that the following options are not turned on:

Clear cookies and site data when you close all windows.

Always clear cookies when you are closing windows.

Reset Google Chrome

If none of the suggested fixes work, you can always reset Google Chrome to its default settings. Go to Settings > Advanced Settings, where you can find Restore settings to their original defaults.

Almost always, this gets the job done, and Chrome will start storing your login info. The downside to this fix is that it will erase all of your bookmarks, as well as your history. So, unless you back up that data, you risk losing all that.

