How to remove extensions from Google Chrome

One of the most useful parts of Google Chrome is the ability to run extensions. Everything from password managers to ad-blockers to screenshot tools all adds functionality to make our browsers even better.

The thing is, what if you install something that you find out later has been siphoning off your data, or causes unintended effects to your browsing?

Well, on Google Chrome it’s almost as simple to remove the extensions as it was installing them in the first place.

Here’s how to remove unwanted extensions from Google Chrome

So, you installed an extension in Google Chrome that you no longer want. Maybe you don’t like having that many icons, maybe it started lagging your system, or maybe you read some articles saying that it was a security risk. Whatever the reason, it’s simple to remove the extension from your browser so you don’t have to worry about it again.

Here’s how to remove an extension from Google Chrome:

Click on the three-dot menu icon at the top-right of Chrome, scroll down to More tools and then Extensions from the menu that appears

menu icon at the top-right of Chrome, scroll down to and then from the menu that appears Find the extension that you no longer want, and hit the Remove button.

button. You’ll get a pop-up notification asking to confirm the removal. If the extension was doing something shady, or if you felt it did, make sure you tick the Report abuse tickbox and fill in any details it asks for.

That’s it, now you can get back to browsing the internet for cat videos without that annoying (or potentially dangerous) extension.

If you’re on Firefox, make sure to check out our How-to remove Mozilla Firefox add-ons guide.

