How to remove add-ons from Firefox

One of the most useful parts of Mozilla Firefox is the ability to run add-ons. Everything from password managers to screenshot tools and ad blockers all adds functionality to make the browser experience even better.

The thing is, what if you install something that has been siphoning off your data or causes unintended effects to your browsing?

Well, on Firefox it’s almost as simple as installing the add-on in the first place.

Here’s how to remove unwanted add-ons from Mozilla Firefox

So, you installed an add-on in Mozilla’s Firefox that you no longer want. Maybe you don’t like having that many icons, maybe it started lagging your system, or maybe you read some articles saying that it was a security risk. Whatever the reason, it’s simple to remove the extension from your browser so you don’t have to worry about it again.

Open the hamburger menu at the top-right of Firefox (the three stacked lines), and scroll down to the puzzle piece next to Add-ons and click on it. You could also type about:addons into the address bar at the top.

at the top-right of Firefox (the three stacked lines), and scroll down to the puzzle piece next to and click on it. You could also type into the address bar at the top. Find the extension you want in the list, and click on the three-dots menu at the right of the entry. Then you can Remove, Disable, or Report if you think it’s doing something sketchy.

That’s it, now you can get back to browsing the internet for whatever your heart desires, without the worry of intrusive extensions marring the experience. If you’re on Chrome, make sure to check out our How-to remove Google Chrome extensions guide.

