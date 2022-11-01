PSA: Update Chrome, iOS, Windows, and Zoom ASAP

October was a busy month for bug fixes at all the major software companies. You should update some programs ASAP, including Google Chrome, Zoom, and VMWare, so you’re no longer vulnerable.

The most important update for Chrome includes an emergency bug fix that could give an attacker full control of your computer.

Chrome also fixed six high-severity issues earlier in the month, so if you’ve not updated for a while, it’s worth checking now. We’ll break down the process below.

Chrome is pretty good about updating itself, but sometimes you must manually push the update through.

Here’s how to update Chrome on PC and Mac: Click on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of your Chrome window Navigate to Help then click About Google Chrome You’ll see the below page, which has all the information you need about your current version of Google Chrome. When this page opens, Chrome also checks pending updates, so you’ll see an animation while it checks and another animation while it updates your browser if it finds an update.

Google will prompt you to Relaunch your browser if you have an update. It’s important to do so, as your browser isn’t fully updated until it restarts.

If you use Chrome on another platform, we’ve got a longer guide for updating. Now that Google Chrome is up-to-date and safe, it’s time to update some other things.

Image: KnowTechie

October was a busy month for security updates. Check for an update if you run any of the programs in this list. You could also set up automatic updates so you’re protected in the future.

As well as the critical app updates, multiple operating systems received security updates in October.

iOS and iPadOS

Image: KnowTechie

Apple released iOS 16 in September and shortly started rolling out security updates. The first was in iOS 16.0.3, which fixed a bug in Mail that could crash the app when a malformed email was received.

Then iOS 16.1 fixed 36 security issues, one of which could allow an application to sidestep security protections and run with kernel privileges. If you’ve got an iPhone or iPad, it’s time to update.

Android

Image: KnowTechie

Android fixed 48 issues in the October Security Bulletin. Two of these bugs could let attackers escalate privilege, so they could do anything they want on your device.

It’s worth noting that none of these appear to have been used in attacks yet. Google has already issued the update to all its Pixel devices, and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and S22 series also received the update.

Keep checking your Android phone if you own another manufacturer’s device.

Microsoft Windows

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft issued 84 bug fixes on its monthly Patch Tuesday in October.

The issues span all Microsoft operating systems, from desktop versions of Windows to Windows Server and SharePoint Server. Update Windows if you haven’t already in October.

Software is complicated and rarely bug-free. It’s important to update your operating systems and the programs you use daily, so you don’t find yourself as the victim of a cyberattack.

Most security updates also come as part of feature upgrades, so you’ll get newer, interesting features to play with. Again, please keep your devices updated. It’s easier than dealing with the fallout of an attack.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: