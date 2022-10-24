New M2 MacBook Pro models expected to launch next month

Apple continues to push out new and improved MacBooks, and the company is expected to release new M2-powered MacBook Pro devices next month.

The biggest clue is that Apple has cut prices by 15% on refurbished MacBook Pro models powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Amazon also has deals on the current 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

The same pattern of behavior occurred just before the M2-powered iPad Pro was released earlier this month. While the discounts could be for other reasons, they match the historical price cuts.

M2 variant MacBook Pro models are coming

Image: KnowTechie

We’ve known that more M2 chip variants have been coming since early this year. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg originally reported on six new M2-powered Macs.

Two of these have already been released, with the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro getting the M2 chip. The Mac Pro will likely not be ready this year, leaving three models we know about.

Those are the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac mini. According to Gurman, all three will get M2 chips, with the MacBook Pro line getting higher-powered variants.

Stats for the 13-inch MacBook Pro released earlier this year (Image: Apple)

The new MacBook Pro models will get M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options. With the M2 chip being around 15% faster than the M1, expect a similar performance boost on the new models.

Apple is going to put the regular M2 chip into the Mac mini. Apple has tested a version with an M2 Pro chip, but it’s unclear if it will make it to market.

We won’t have long to wait for Apple to make some sort of official announcement. The latest version of Mac’s operating system, macOS Ventura, is rolling out today.

That’s a good time for Apple to upgrade its Mac range, although historically, they’ve waited until November or January to launch new models.

