Apple reportedly working on OLED MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Apple is reportedly working on OLED screens for the iPad Pro and MacBook Air, with a release planned for 2024.

That’s according to Ross Young of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), who is often correct about these things. He’s been teasing the OLED devices since June, so there must be something in it.

In a new tweet to Super Followers on Twitter (h/t Gizmodo), Young notes that:

“Apple will introduce a 13.3″ OLED MacBook Air in 2024 along with its 11″ and 12.9″ OLED iPad Pro’s [sic],” states Ross Young at DSCC.

The previous tweets from earlier this year also have information about the OLED panel’s capabilities. Young says that all the displays will use LTPO technology, meaning they will have ProMotion features.

That can drop the refresh rate down to 1Hz, or up to 120Hz for fast motion. The current iPad Pro models with ProMotion can only drop down to 24Hz.

The OLED panels will also have a two-stack tandem structure. That’s two OLED layers stacked to give increased brightness and lower power consumption.

OLED for iPads and MacBooks would bring the color consistency Apple is known for. It also means that the cost has come down, as Apple felt it was too expensive for larger screens.

The latest iPad Pro model from Apple (Image: KnowTechie)

Apple is currently moving its screen technology from IPS to MiniLED. Earlier reports also mention that Apple is working on using microLED technology in the future.

That would mean Apple is transitioning to MiniLED, OLED, and microLED for its devices.

All current iPhones are already using OLED, as are the latest Apple Watch units. The iPad uses LCD IPS, except for the MiniLED iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro units from 2021 use MiniLED, with IPS used on the rest of the range.

Time will tell if Young’s latest report holds true, but considering the reports have been coming since June, we expect there will be more official news in 2023.

